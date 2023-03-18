Ma On Shan: Ultimate guide

Spend a day trekking in the great outdoors and unwind in this relaxed neighbourhood in New Territories

Known to many in Hong Kong as ‘the food desert’, Ma On Shan has a notorious reputation for being lacklustre. But we’re here to prove that statement wrong. Follow us as we take you around this town that has got what it takes to turn its reputation around.

Jump to a section:

EAT and DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What is Ma On Shan known for?

Named after its saddle-shaped peak, Ma On Shan is a former iron ore-mining town located on the eastern shore of Tolo Harbour, with plenty of hiking trails and small rock beaches waiting to be explored.

Why do the locals love it?

Despite being a quiet neighbourhood, this little hub has everything from shopping malls, restaurants, and public estates condensed into one town while being surrounded by nature and having plenty of greenery.

How do I get to Ma On Shan?

With the Tuen Ma line now fully operational, getting to Ma On Shan has never been easier. Take the East Rail line to Tai Wai and transfer to the Tuen Ma line, and you’ll be there within 20 minutes.



Map of Ma On Shan





If you only do one thing

Head off from the city centre and hit up one of the many hiking trails in the Ma On Shan area.