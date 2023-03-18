Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
wu kai sha beach
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Ma On Shan: Ultimate guide

Spend a day trekking in the great outdoors and unwind in this relaxed neighbourhood in New Territories

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Known to many in Hong Kong as ‘the food desert’, Ma On Shan has a notorious reputation for being lacklustre. But we’re here to prove that statement wrong. Follow us as we take you around this town that has got what it takes to turn its reputation around.

Jump to a section:

EAT and DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY

What is Ma On Shan known for?
Named after its saddle-shaped peak, Ma On Shan is a former iron ore-mining town located on the eastern shore of Tolo Harbour, with plenty of hiking trails and small rock beaches waiting to be explored.

Why do the locals love it?
Despite being a quiet neighbourhood, this little hub has everything from shopping malls, restaurants, and public estates condensed into one town while being surrounded by nature and having plenty of greenery. 

How do I get to Ma On Shan?
With the Tuen Ma line now fully operational, getting to Ma On Shan has never been easier. Take the East Rail line to Tai Wai and transfer to the Tuen Ma line, and you’ll be there within 20 minutes.  

Map of Ma On Shan


If you only do one thing
Head off from the city centre and hit up one of the many hiking trails in the Ma On Shan area. 

Where to eat and drink
Photograph: Courtesy Uchi

Where to eat and drink

Shaking off its reputation as ‘the food desert’, Ma On Shan has gained plenty of restaurants over the years. From Western, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine; there’s something for everyone here.

If you’re looking for some comforting Japanese fare like onigiris, tonkatsu, and Japanese curries, then Uchi Days and Meals is a must-try spot in the area. Aside from a spacious venue that holds plenty of diners, Uchi has large French windows and tatami style seating, making for a picturesque dining experience as you look out towards your surroundings. Alternatively, drop into Stay's quaint cafe to tuck into a range of pasta dishes, and dig into pastries and desserts as you sip on coffee beverages. 

Sick! Burger I Photograph: Courtesy Sick! Burger

Step into Sankai to indulge in Japanese kushiyaki and sushi, as you wash everything down with sake and draught beers. But if you're looking for something a little heartier, Sick! Burger churns out quality homemade burgers with various fillings, including buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Angus beef patties, and crab cake topped with uni. Try out their burgers a la carte or bump your meal up with combo sets. 

When it comes to Cantonese cuisine, Ma On Shan is home to a street food stall that’s earned high praise from netizens. Located within Heng On Estate, Sanbo Wong sells street food classics like three stuffed treasures and imitation shark fin soup, but make sure to try their homemade siu mai, plump and stuffed with a hearty portion of fish meat filling. For more filling options, Dimpot offers traditional claypot rice dishes with toppings like giant grouper as well as cheese and sakura shrimp.

Photograph: Courtesy Whitehead BBQ

If you want to make the most of your day trip, head over to Whitehead BBQ in the evening for a true summer experience where you can barbecue as you look out towards Tolo Harbour and Pat Sin Leng. 

↑ Back to top

Where to shop
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Where to shop

While you won’t find designer stores anywhere in this residential area, there are a few shopping arcades scattered throughout the estate.

As the two largest shopping malls in the area, MOSTown and Ma On Shan Plaza are conveniently located on either side of Ma On Shan’s MTR station. Both malls are spacious and cover most things that you’ll find in malls across Hong Kong – like restaurants, supermarkets, and drugstores. And this is a popular attraction that has a special place in many kids’ hearts because of its carousel which runs between two time slots on the weekends on a first-come-first-served basis.

↑ Back to top

Advertising
Things to do and places to see
Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do and places to see

With its literal translation meaning ‘horse saddle mountain’, Ma On Shan has several mountains in the area that are frequented by hiking enthusiasts. Located between Ma On Shan and Sai Kung, Ngong Ping Viewing Point – a popular spot for paragliding – has gorgeous panoramic views, along with barbecue pits and adequate space for tents. If you’re up for a challenge, continue trekking onwards and climb Pyramid Hill, one of Hong Kong’s highest points.

Photograph: Courtesy Grace Youth Church

With the aim to conserve Ma On Shan’s rich history as a mining district dating back to the early 1900s, ELCHK Grace Youth Camp, established in early 2015, is an education centre built on the former grounds of Ma On Shan’s remote mining village. Visit the venue and learn more about Ma On Shan’s rich mining history, or catch any of their day activities like mine heritage tours or eco-tours. 

Wu Kai Sha Beach I Photograph: Cherry Chan

After a long day of trekking around the mountains, unwind, relax, and catch the sunset at Wu Kai Sha Beach. Located next to the quiet village of To Tau Wan, this beach has a gorgeous view of the Shing Mun River and residential buildings nearby. But if wandering around in the great outdoors isn't your thing, you can also head to Ceramics Artroom to embrace your inner artist and create your own clay creations.

↑ Back to top

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Horizon Hotels

Where to stay

Ma On Shan is a residential area, so aside from the service apartment Horizon Suites there are no hotels in the area. The venue offers rooms looking out towards the Tolo Harbour. You can rent a spot for one month to a year from any of their available suites, and take advantage of their shuttle-bus services to University and Diamond Hill station, Sha Tin and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Otherwise, the closest hotel in the area is the Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Sha Tin which is within a short taxi ride away from Ma On Shan and accessible via minibus 807K.

↑ Back to top

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!