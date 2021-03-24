11 Best Hong Kong thrift stores for vintage and second-hand clothing
It’s time to get thrifty
Finding a good place to thrift from in Hong Kong is no easy feat, with the strange imbalance between absurdly old and no longer fashionable items to high-end pieces that are barely considered vintage. To make your search a little easier, here's a list with some of our favourite off-the-grid places to go thrifting for second-hand streetwear, reworked pieces, and genuine vintage clothing. By Jessica Luisa Chan and Jenny Leung
Best thrifting stores in Hong Kong
Midwest Vintage
Made for those who love vintage fashion, this retail store offers garments in retro US style. The shop ensures the quality of their clothing by vetting each and every piece while offering one-of-a-kind pieces that many fashion-savvy shoppers will want to get their hands on. From leather jackets and denim shirts to patterned button-up shirts, you’ll be sure to find unique clothes to add to your wardrobe here.
Little Dot Vintage Shop
It’s hard to miss the flashing pink neon sign attached to the front of Little Dot. Welcomed by vibrant red walls and colourful displays, you’ll walk into some serious retro vibes. Stocking clothing and items from the 50s to the 80s, you can find rare vintage shoes, hats, accessories, and even toys from days gone by. Follow their Facebook page and learn a few styling tips from the shops’ owner as she mixes and matches different clothes and other items from the shop.
Seven Kee Closet
What started out as a grocery store in Macau and a street hawker near Kai Tak airport has evolved into a famous clothing store in Kowloon City. Tastefully decorated with bronze birdcages, white ruffled mirrors, a cosy sofa and antique décor – all giving it a homely feel – Seven Kee offers trendsetting outfits and vintage dresses which the owners have handpicked from all over the world.
Mee and Gee
Mee and Gee is a treasure trove to find second-hand and vintage pieces. The prices are incredibly low, and the majority of their available stock is a mix of vintage, second-hand items, and factory rejects. From stylish leather jackets to oversized tees, dramatic gowns to dainty vests, this is an excellent place to thrift for cheap clothing – though it definitely requires some patience and persistence. The store lacks a bit of order, but if you rummage hard enough, you’re bound to find something you like. It’s all in a day of hard thrifting!
Vintaholic 852
If you’re looking for somewhere off-the-grid with quality items that aren’t outdated, look no further! Vintaholic 852 offers a wide range of streetwear choices and branded items at an affordable price – think Nike, Adidas, Champion, Polo Ralph Lauren, and many more. There is something for everyone at Vintaholic 852, whether you’re looking for feminine clothing or something oversized and distressed.
Green Ladies
Established in 2008, this eco-friendly store looks to reduce fashion waste by sourcing high-quality, second-hand clothing and fashion items through their consignment service. The store mainly looks for fashion pieces that are still on-trend, so whilst they may not stock vintage items exclusively, there is always an abundance of new items to sift through, from clothing and shoes to handbags and accessories. Their prices vary based on the quality of each item, but overall, it’s a relatively affordable place to shop.
1ofaKind
This retro-looking, vintage and second-hand store sells a wide range of affordable apparel, shoes, and accessories. Created by the local non-profit charity ImpactHK, 1ofaKind is a project that plays a massive role in aiding those in need. Tackling both the issue of homelessness and fashion waste in Hong Kong, the shop hires homeless citizens and collects second-hand clothing donations. Profits made are then used to fuel the store and cafe that serves drinks and snacks at no cost. On occasion, there is even an in-house busker so you can enjoy some music while browsing through their clothing racks.
Retrostone
If you’re a fan of streetwear and oversized clothing, then you’re in luck. Retrostone offers endless stacks of t-shirts to browse through, from 80s band tees to psychedelic tops and graphic tees to oversized ones. Apart from the overwhelming amount of tops available, the store also has other items that capture the old Americana aesthetic of their stores, including posters, overalls, vests, 70s flannels, cowboy boots, and an insane amount of denim.
A break 93
With the belief that sustainable fashion is a way of life, A break 93 actively encourages people to reuse and recycle their old clothing. Their physical store space is relatively small and focuses on reselling high-quality, second-hand clothing. They also have an online store where a much wider variety of items can be found, be it skirts or hats, denim items or vests. Oh, and keep an eye out for regular sale promotions too!
Hipster 9
Despite its unassuming shopfront, Hipster 9 is a luxury vintage store packed with vintage clothing, accessories, decorative antiques, homeware items, and furnishings. The shop is definitely one of the higher-priced ones on this list, but the store has an array of items that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Hong Kong. From branded purses to unique coat designs, Hipster 9 is a great spot to visit for those in search of statement pieces.
Hello Hippie
With an extensive range of reworked vintage clothing sourced from all around the world, Hello Hippie first started as an online store before opening its first physical location in TST. Whether it’s a pair of wide-leg pants, a patchwork pinafore dress, some trendy overalls, or an oversized graphic tee, this store has got them all. They even have an interesting stock of quirky home goods and retro decor. Although on the pricier side of things, Hello Hippie is an excellent store for one-of-a-kind, modernised vintage items.
