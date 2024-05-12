Hong Kong
Timeout

Rosewood Hong Kong’s Mother’s Day offerings

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. rosewood hong kong mother's day
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong
  2. rosewood hong kong mother's day
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong
This Mother’s Day, Rosewood Hong Kong is set to impress with an extensive range of promotions across the hotel’s restaurants. Venues such as Bluhouse, Bayfare Social, and Asaya Kitchen have each created menus full of delightful dishes that will be exclusively available until May 12. Treat the special lady in your life with a bountiful brunch experience ($880 per person) at Holt’s Cafe full of seafood-focused dishes, or opt for The Legacy House’s lavish lunch and dinner menus (from $1,080 per person) to make Mum’s heart skip with joy. Don’t forget to check out Butterfly Patisserie’s curated range of celebratory desserts, such as heart-shaped madeleines, rose-shaped bonbons, and a special strawberry and passionfruit oolong chiffon cake.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

