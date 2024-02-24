Time Out says

If you and your S.O are getting tired of standard date nights, why not check out Singular Concept’s cocktail masterclasses? Throughout February, the hospitality group will be holding cocktail-making classes on each Saturday, where couples will learn how to make two cocktails from the talented mixologists at venues like Barcode, Bianco & Rosso, Kinsman, Yurakucho, and The Daily Tot. Additionally, each ticket to the masterclass ($388 per person) is inclusive of one welcome drink and a sharing platter of nibbles to munch on.



Find all of the cocktail masterclasses on Singular Concepts’ website.