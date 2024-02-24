Hong Kong
Timeout

Singular Concepts’ Love Actually cocktail masterclasses

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Daily Tot, Soho
singular concepts valentine's day
Photograph: Courtesy Singular Concepts
Channel your inner mixologist at these cocktail masterclasses

If you and your S.O are getting tired of standard date nights, why not check out Singular Concept’s cocktail masterclasses? Throughout February, the hospitality group will be holding cocktail-making classes on each Saturday, where couples will learn how to make two cocktails from the talented mixologists at venues like Barcode, Bianco & Rosso, Kinsman, Yurakucho, and The Daily Tot. Additionally, each ticket to the masterclass ($388 per person) is inclusive of one welcome drink and a sharing platter of nibbles to munch on. 

Find all of the cocktail masterclasses on Singular Concepts’ website.

Details

Event website:
www.singularconcepts.com/valentine-events
Address:
The Daily Tot
Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Bldg, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@thedailytot.com

Dates and times

17:00BarcodeBarcode
17:00KinsmanKinsman
