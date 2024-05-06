Time Out says

After a five-year-long hiatus, Heep Hong Society is returning with The Great Chefs of Hong Kong, the non-profit organisation’s annual charity dining event, on May 6 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The exclusive event will see prominent chefs from Hong Kong’s top hotels and independent restaurants gather under one roof to prepare signature dishes for guests, which will raise funds for Heep Hong Society’s ongoing mission to support children with special needs.

During the evening, guests will get to taste dishes prepared by Michelin-starred restaurants such as Forum, Octavium, Feuille, Ming Court, and Vea. Additionally, the event will see chefs from Alto, Mirage, Gaylord, The Mira Hong Kong, and Grand Hyatt Hong Kong as they prepare a wide variety of dishes from various cuisines to whet your appetite. What’s more, there will also be a curated range of premium wine and other beverages for guests to enjoy.



The Great Chefs of Hong Kong will provide three ticket options to choose from. General admission tickets ($880 per person) will allow guests to wander around the Grand Ballroom within Grand Hyatt Hong Kong to sample various dishes; Great Chef Plus tickets ($1,780 per person) allow guests to sit down and dine comfortably in the hotel’s Grand Rooms, as well as mingle in the Grand Ballroom to pick their desired dishes. Finally, the Star Chef Plus tickets ($2,380) will provide guests with a seat at a private table, as they enjoy meals personally prepared for them by some of Hong Kong’s top chefs.



Find more information about The Great Chefs of Hong Kong by visiting Heep Hong Society’s website.