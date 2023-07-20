The Pontiac's guest shifts

Time Out says

Aside from celebrating their co-founder nabbing the title of Best Bartender in Asia in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023, The Pontiac will be hosting an all-female bartender guest shift on July 17 from 9pm onwards. Titled as ‘Unapologetic Rage’, The Pontiac’s guest shift features a lineup of talented female bartenders from all corners of the world. Together with The Pontiac’s Beckaly Franks and bar manager Jen Queen, bartenders Kate Gerwin of New Mexico-based bar Happy Accidents and contestant of Netflix’s Drink Masters, Lolito Goh of Kuala Lumpur’s rum-centric bar Junglebird (#35 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022), Lola Lau of Hope & Sesame Shenzhen (#18 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022), award-winning Australian bartender Millie Tang, Juan Yi Jun, head bartender and co-owner of No Sleep Club ( #15 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022), Holly Graham, specialist bartender and author of Cocktails of Asia, Ezra Star, founder of Mostly Harmless and co-founder of Call Me AL, Ponty Cafe, and special guest bartender Dr. Nic will be slinging drinks behind the bar.

In the same week, The Pontiac will also hold a fiery karaoke session on July 19 from 8pm till late with local hot sauce specialist Fiyah Heat Store, and welcome Phil Abowd and Bobby Kim, head bartenders and owners of Seoul’s Southside Parlour (featured on the World’s 50 Best Discovery list), behind The Pontiac’s bar on July 20 from 8pm till late.