Blair Sugarman
Photograph: Blair Sugarman

Top Hong Kong photographers you need to follow on Instagram

To follow or not to follow, that is the question

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Thanks to Hong Kongs beautiful architecture, iconic skyline, and stunning spots that don't even look like you're in Hong Kong, it's safe to say that we live in one of the most photogenic cities on Earth. So, naturally, plenty of photographers have taken full advantage of its beauty by sharing their talent and jaw-dropping shots of the city on Instagram. Who are the best ones to follow in Hong Kong, you ask? Read on to find out our picks (listed in no particular order).

RECOMMENDED: For more Hong Kong love, check out some of the most historic streets in the city, or take a look at these iconic views of Hong Kong from decades past versus now.

Derry Ainsworth

Alluring tones, perfectly-timed compositions, and a mind-blowing ability to turn ordinary everyday scenes into beautiful works of art. Derry checks all the boxes for us.

Timmy Lo

With a keen sense for minimalism, Timmy's photos often play with different patterns, textures, colours, and perspectives, giving his audience a long-lasting impression with his unique photography style. 

Sean Foley

Capturing Hong Kong in all its dark, neon-lit glory, Sean's photos document the city's electric colours with visually-striking images that look like something straight out of a movie. Just stunning.

Jessica Li

Letting you in on a greener side of Hong Kong, Jessica's photos will take you through Hong Kong's great outdoors one photo at a time. It might even inspire you to finally get up from the couch and venture out into nature too.

Blair Sugarman

From the streets to the skies, Blair does it all. Truly capturing the heart and soul of Hong Kong, Blair's photos narrate different stories of urban life and remind us of what's to love and appreciate about our hometown.

Mike Chan

Mike Chan’s photographs are all about composition. Whether it's catching a pedestrian crossing the street at just the right time, or waiting for a double-decker to line up perfectly with the sunset, each image is captured with an eye for detail. 

Lemonade

It can be difficult to find calm amidst Hong Kong's urban chaos, but Lemonade manages to capture it with seemingly little effort. Showing us a more peaceful side of Hong Kong often with soft, dreamy tones and a touch of throwback vibes, Lemonade's photos present the city in a laidback manner that many of us could only yearn for.

Ronson Chan

With an affinity for street photography, Ronson's photos convey a sense of raw emotion while documenting the hidden charms of Hong Kong that are often overlooked.

Bernie Ng

Bernie presents his captivating photos in different series with specific themes inspired by the city. The photographer also goes into great detail about each of his photos, proving to his audience just how passionate he is about what he captures.

