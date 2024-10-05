Subscribe
Tseung Kwan O Waterfront Promenade
Photograph: Jenny Leung
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Tseung Kwan O: ultimate neighbourhood guide

Get familiar with this laidback coastal part of town

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Located along the southeastern coast of New Territories, Tseung Kwan O (or TKO for the cooler kids) is a relatively sleepy part of town that keeps away from the noise of the city. The area consists of five major hubs (Tiu Keng Leng, Tseung Kwan O town centre, Lohas Park, Hang Hau, and Po Lam) and is mainly a residential neighbourhood. But thanks to property developers, the area has transformed drastically in the past years, welcoming a delightful mix of trendy cafes, top-notch restaurants, and pet-friendly venues that turned this seaside town into a weekend hotspot. Read on for our guide on the best there is to eat, drink, and do in Tseung Kwan O.

What is Tseung Kwan O known for?

For many non-residents, TKO was once just a name associated with the South East New Territories Landfill and, for Hong Kong drama enthusiasts, the iconic TVB broadcasting station. Nowadays, the area has blossomed into a beautiful coastal neighbourhood that offers a blend of urban life and nature, making it a wonderful place to explore.

Why do the locals love it?

There are countless reasons to fall for Tseung Kwan O, but one of our favourites has to be the breathtaking views along the promenade. Pair that with the relaxed atmosphere, and you’ve got a slice of paradise that feels miles away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

How do I get to Tseung Kwan O?

The easiest way to get to TKO is by MTR. Take the Tseung Kwan O Line (purple) and, depending on where you’re going, you can hop off at either Tiu Keng Leng, Tseung Kwan O, Lohas Park, Hang Hau, or Po Lam station.

Map of Tseung Kwan O

Tseung Kwan O neighbourhood guide

What to eat in Tseung Kwan O

Photograph: Jenny Leung

TKO might not be a foodie haven, but there sure are plenty of restaurants that will serve up a satisfying meal. Enjoy ‘yum cha’ with a view and take a seat at DHYC to savour creative takes on classic dim sum, or head to pan-Asian restaurant Chilli Lime to find everything from Thai to Indian to seafood on the menu.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

And if it’s a feast you’re after, Chan Yee Hing is one of our favourite places to go for their authentic, no-fuss Chiu Chow dishes. Bring along a group of friends – you'll want to share those generous portions and sample a variety of dishes. 

Photograph: Jenny Leung

The Pizza Pig is also perfect for group dining thanks to their huge menu with soups and salads, light snacks, pizzas (including their signature 30-inch pizza!), pasta, and mains.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

As for those of you looking to feed your camera, Seoulmate serves up modern, Insta-worthy takes of Korean cuisine – think smokey volcano-shaped rice, sriracha seafood Korean noodles, cheesy kimchi quesadilla, and more.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

We also love hitting up Tomato 18 for some classic cha chaan teng bites. Their interior is inspired by classic elements of old Hong Kong, decked out in signboards and even a fake ‘movie theatre’. Go for their signature tomato soup noodles and don’t forget to order the peanut butter toast drizzled with condensed milk. 

Cafes to visit in Tseung Kwan O

Photograph: Courtesy NOC Coffee Co.

Cafe hoppers will be delighted to know that Tseung Kwan O sure has some fantastic options. Located at Papillons Square, the NOC Papillons & Bakery is the coffee chain’s first location in the New Territories, serving up excellent coffee, brunch, and freshly baked pastries in their signature minimalist interior with a palette of white and grey tones. 

Photograph: Courtesy Urban Coffee Roaster

Over at Urban Coffee Roaster, expect quality brews, a menu packed with things like burgers, pasta, and brunch options; along with stylish interiors and a prime view of the waterfront. Needless to say, this place is one of our favourite cafes in the area.

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Be sure not to miss Hygge, a cosy gem where you can sip on well-brewed coffee while indulging in their signature crepes and house-made pizzas, or Coffee Art, where you'll find a selection of Western dishes at wallet-friendly prices. It’s the ideal setting for quiet chats and quick catch-ups with friends. 

Things to do in Tseung Kwan O

Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia

For the kiddies, head over to the Lohas Rink, which claims to be Hong Kong's largest eco-friendly ice rink. Or, if you need somewhere to drain their energy, pop over to Kiztopia, the city’s second-largest indoor playground with a fun space theme.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

And don’t forget Namco, a Japanese game centre that will entertain both kids and kidults with everything from classic arcade games to claw machines to new games featuring the hottest anime characters. Its Lohas Park location is also home to Docodoco, an indoor playground that integrates digital technology for your little ones to experience adventures around a fantasy island

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Those into the outdoors can take a stroll along the picturesque Tseung Kwan O South Waterfront Promenade – which stretches all the way from Tseung Kwan O town centre to Tiu Keng Leng – and gaze out to the unobstructed waters. Do watch out for the cycling track that runs alongside it, as there are often cyclists whizzing past, especially in the evenings.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

You can also take a breather and relax in parks like the Hang Hau Man Kuk Lane Park, a contemporary Chinese-style garden with elements reminiscent of typical Suzhou and Hangzhou architecture, or the Hong Kong Velodrome Park, where its grassy lawns are perfect for picnics.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

And if you’re a history buff, the TKO Heritage Post is a special gem hidden in the hills of Tiu King Leng. This former police station was restored into a heritage information centre and hostel, where visitors can learn about the daily lives of local residents from the past and participate in various workshops and activities. There is also a cafe that serves light refreshments, with outdoor seating that allows you to soak in the sounds of nature.

