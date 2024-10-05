Tseung Kwan O: ultimate neighbourhood guide

Located along the southeastern coast of New Territories, Tseung Kwan O (or TKO for the cooler kids) is a relatively sleepy part of town that keeps away from the noise of the city. The area consists of five major hubs (Tiu Keng Leng, Tseung Kwan O town centre, Lohas Park, Hang Hau, and Po Lam) and is mainly a residential neighbourhood. But thanks to property developers, the area has transformed drastically in the past years, welcoming a delightful mix of trendy cafes, top-notch restaurants, and pet-friendly venues that turned this seaside town into a weekend hotspot. Read on for our guide on the best there is to eat, drink, and do in Tseung Kwan O.

What is Tseung Kwan O known for?

For many non-residents, TKO was once just a name associated with the South East New Territories Landfill and, for Hong Kong drama enthusiasts, the iconic TVB broadcasting station. Nowadays, the area has blossomed into a beautiful coastal neighbourhood that offers a blend of urban life and nature, making it a wonderful place to explore.

Why do the locals love it?

There are countless reasons to fall for Tseung Kwan O, but one of our favourites has to be the breathtaking views along the promenade. Pair that with the relaxed atmosphere, and you’ve got a slice of paradise that feels miles away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

How do I get to Tseung Kwan O?

The easiest way to get to TKO is by MTR. Take the Tseung Kwan O Line (purple) and, depending on where you’re going, you can hop off at either Tiu Keng Leng, Tseung Kwan O, Lohas Park, Hang Hau, or Po Lam station.

Map of Tseung Kwan O