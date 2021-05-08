Where to go scuba diving in Hong Kong

From its evolution from a humble fishing village into one of the world's busiest ports, Hong Kong has always had a history intertwined with the water that surrounds it. While scuba diving may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the seas surrounding our city, you'll be surprised how clear and ripe for diving the water can get off the shores of HK's less populated alcoves.

Delve into Hong Kong's waters and rediscover the sea, gliding in the depths while marvelling at schools of fish and curious, rare critters of fascinating colours. Though our waters may not be quite as clear as The Maldives, the sunken artefacts that allow a glimpse of our home's history, and reefs teeming with aquatic life, make the dive worthwhile here, given you know where to go. Here's a list of some of the very best places to take the plunge. By Hoi Man Yau



