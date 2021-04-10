Extreme sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers
Adrenaline-pumping activities for adventure seekers
The weather is getting warmer, which means air con units citywide will be perpetually turned on indoors, T-shirts will reign supreme, and most of all, Hongkongers will be scrambling to get outdoors. While Hong Kong definitely has picturesque beaches, stunning mountains and epic hiking trails, there is also a selection of extreme outdoor activities that might not come to mind immediately. While we will always have a soft spot for Dragon’s Back and the white sands of Sai Kung, these activities will bring your adrenaline level to another level. By Yu An Su and Tatum Ancheta
Before you go
While these extreme sports are definitely fun, they also carry a larger risk than your average stroll in the park. Below is a list of things to keep in mind before diving in:
– A lot of these activities require a minimum number of people anyway, but always try to do these with a group of people you know and trust. Check out this list of outdoor adventures groups you can join in Hong Kong.
– When planning to go, do your research and prepare the equipment needed for the activity. All of the following adventure sports will require different things.
– Many of these will require a basic fitness level, so make sure you can meet its requirements.
– If you’re new to the activity, always listen to the instructors and professionals.
– Many of these are gruelling activities. Make sure you’re mentally and physically up for it!
Canyoning
Canyoning or canyoneering is an outdoor adventure activity that has become more and more popular in the city. The sport entails hiking and traversing on canyons and any vertical natural landscape that follows a water route carved through rock formations. It requires various gears like a helmet, wet suit, and hard sole footwear for safety and uses techniques and equipment like ropes, anchors, and harness to support abseiling and rappelling down waterfalls. This extreme sport requires many demanding activities like swimming, climbing, and setting up the anchors for the ropes, so you'll need the guidance of experienced outdoor adventurers. You can sign up for a Hong Kong Rock Climbing Adventure tour or join experienced groups like HKOutsider.
Zip lining
This high-flying experience is a popular activity for Hongkongers when on holiday, but a little-known fact is you can actually do it here. Hong Kong Rock Climbing Adventure offers a complete day’s fun of zip lining between the cliffs located at Tung Lung Island, east of Hong Kong Island and reachable by ferry. Flying between the cliffs on this remote part of Hong Kong is sure to be an experience to remember. With sessions at $580 per person, this is definitely a one-of-a-kind experience. Just don’t look down!
Coasteering
If you've already hiked the best Hong Kong hiking trails and now looking for a more gruelling adventure, you might want to check out coasteering. This extreme sport involves climbing, cliff jumping, and swimming around rocky coastal slopes, providing a unique way of experiencing Hong Kong's magnificent shoreline. One of the most popular spots for this water activity is the Sai Kung Geopark coasteering trail which offers majestic rolling hills, hexagonal rock columns, gigantic coastal cliffs, and various exciting jumping points. Check out this list of adventure groups in Hong Kong that will help you get started with your coasteering adventures in the city.
Parkour
Hong Kong is filled with tall buildings and urban architecture, making it a great location for free running. While we definitely don’t advise jumping between skyscrapers, we do recommend taking up sessions with the Hong Kong Parkour Association, where they run – no pun intended – regular classes covering the fundamentals of this popular sport. They also offer one-on-one training to hone your newfound skills and help you with further physical training, especially in flexibility and balance. You’ll be jumping over everything and climbing every wall before you know it.
Dirt biking
Swap out the roads for a dirt track and your car for a motorbike for a fun adventure outdoors. MXClub is situated far away in Sheung Shui, but they make good use of their space, with multiple tracks from flat practise circuits to hilly tracks when you get more used to the bike. While you definitely won’t be able to perform tricks off a massive ramp at the end of your session, this little-known gem in the countryside is sure to give adrenaline junkies more than enough of a thrill.
Paragliding
If zip-lining doesn’t satiate your desire to take to the skies, this alternative might be the answer. On a sunny day, you’ll often see paragliders dotting the skies of Sai Kung and Lantau, where they can stay in the air for up to 20 minutes. The Hong Kong Paragliding Association is the best resource to consult if you’re interested in trying this soaring experience. Regulations and limitations are constantly changing surrounding paragliding, so we recommend doing extensive research before trying it out.
Wakeboarding
Various places in Hong Kong offer more than just a five minute trial of this exhilarating water sport. Head over to Tai Tam Tuk village, where you’ll find many vendors, including Wakeboard Hong Kong, offering rental and lesson services. Their instructors will give you the rundown on how to brave the waves, showing the basics as well as tricks. You’ll impress your friends the next time you guys head to sea.
Rock climbing
You might have tried wall climbing before, but actual rock climbing is much different. Hong Kong’s natural mountains and cliffs make it an ideal place for those who like scaling vertically. Hong Kong Rock Climbing Adventure can guide you through all the various safety precautions to take before a climb, teach you how to work the equipment, and share their experience on climbing techniques. Popular climbs include Beacon Hill, Cape Collinson, and Lion Rock, the last being the most difficult but also the most rewarding. Prices range from $2000 to $3000 per session, but you’ll get views of the city that you’d get nowhere else.
Windsurfing
A great combination of sailing and surfing, this extreme water sport places you on small, personal boards, where you manoeuver the waters with a sail. A popular destination for those seeking this rush is Stanley Bay, where many vendors offer rental and tuition for beginners. Aqua-Bound Water Centre offers a beginner group course and private lessons. They also have a dry land simulator, allowing newbies to try out their skills before they hit the water. Since beaches have reopened, call Aqua-Bound Water Centre via 8211 3876, or message them on WhatsApp at 9269 5969, to check on their current operations.
