Extreme sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers

While these extreme sports are definitely fun, they also carry a larger risk than your average stroll in the park. Below is a list of things to keep in mind before diving in:

– A lot of these activities require a minimum number of people anyway, but always try to do these with a group of people you know and trust. Check out this list of outdoor adventures groups you can join in Hong Kong.

– When planning to go, do your research and prepare the equipment needed for the activity. All of the following adventure sports will require different things.

– Many of these will require a basic fitness level, so make sure you can meet its requirements.

– If you’re new to the activity, always listen to the instructors and professionals.

– Many of these are gruelling activities. Make sure you’re mentally and physically up for it!