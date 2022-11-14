Hong Kong
Timeout

Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Hong Kong

Catch all 64 matches in a hotel room, a shopping mall, or simply from the comfort of your own home

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Tommy Yu
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off! Played from November 20 to December 18, the quadrennial championship is one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide. Luckily, Hong Kong has quite a few spots where sports fans can catch the games live and feel the tournament craze. Read on to find out all the best places to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: If Christmas is the only thing on the agenda for you this winter, check out our ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong.

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Hong Kong

Watch from the comfort of home

If going to rowdy bars and pubs is not your thing, you can catch the games at home! ViuTV will be airing 19 matches for free. However, to see all 64 games, consider the event passes on NowTV（$1,080) or NowE ($1,280). Here’s the official match schedule.

Ready, Set, Goal! Staycation at Cordis, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Cordis

Ready, Set, Goal! Staycation at Cordis, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Mong Kok

Available from October 21 to December 29, the ‘Ready, Set, Goal!’ staycation package offers an enjoyable watching experience with a complimentary snack platter and special deals on beverages, spa treatments, and more. While the football games are happening on live stream channels, guests can enjoy complimentary treats such as chicken tulips, serrano ham and cheese toast, and fries. The hotel's restaurant and bar, Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social, also provides broadcasting services, while the hotel ballroom is available for private rental. Click here for more information and book your stay.



Goalie Staycation at Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK

Goalie Staycation at Eaton HK

  • Hotels
  • Jordan

Offering an exciting deal for World Cup enthusiasts, Eaton’s Goalie Staycation package comes with a live stream channel of the World Cup games and complimentary snacks and drinks at your fingertips. Grab a bottle of craft beer and a range of chips for your exciting night in. You can book your stay here (starting from $1,020 per night).



The Mira Hong Kong Playcation
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira

The Mira Hong Kong Playcation

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Mira Hong Kong is turning up the celebrations with all World Cup fans. Aside from a designated World Cup channel, the Playcation package also includes a minibar and a snack combo box for you to sample everything from Thai fish cakes to fries to various drinks. To book your stay, click here (starting from $1020 per night). 



Nina Soccer Fever
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Mall

Nina Soccer Fever

Expect a gridlock of spectators at Nina Mall from November 9 to December 18! A 230-inch TV will be installed to broadcast all 64 football matches for free, and a cosy lounging area, where guests can purchase snacks and beverages right on the spot, is erected with team benches and bean bag chairs.

Additionally, visitors will have an immersive experience at FIFA’s Be@rbrick exhibition, while soccer jerseys are up for grabs at in-mall sportswear shops. If that’s not enough, sports commentator MC Jim, local singer Kaho Hung, and former members of The Hong Kong Football Association will join in on the fun on specific dates, topping off an incredible football-watching experience. Customers who reach a particular spending amount at the mall can receive a VIP pass, with which they can secure the best seats in the lounging area with many more rewards.

Sino Group shopping malls
Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City

Sino Group shopping malls

Delighting all football fans in Hong Kong, Sino Group is rolling out the Goal Together campaign. All 64 matches will be broadcast for free in three Sino shopping malls, including Olympian City, Tuen Mun Town Plaza, and Citywalk.

Boasting a 3,000sq ft artificial turf and two 430-inch ultra HD TVs, Olympian City provides bilingual commentary and remains a viewing place of choice. Meanwhile, visitors to Tuen Mun Town Plaza can catch games from a 540-inch 4K TV and visit the Plaza's ‘Beauty Me’ area, where people can try paintings, massages, skin care products, and nail art inspired by the World Cup. As for Citywalk, the venue will arrange a coaching session by the LaLiga Football Schools on specific dates in addition to airing the exciting tournament to everyone for free.

Gather Your Friends staycation at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

Gather Your Friends staycation at Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • North Point

Available from November 20 to December 18, the Gather Your Friends staycation is specifically tailored for late-night tournament watchers. Although the room only shows free-to-air matches on ViuTV, the package will fill your night out with delightful treats and sips, such as a dinner buffet at The Farmhouse, an in-room 'Snacks & Drinks' pack, and a 3pm checkout to take care of your World Cup sleep schedule. Group booking of three or more rooms will be given access to the Meeting Suite with a mini foosball table. Book your stay here

Last but not least, you can participate in the ‘Name The Winner’ giveaway and guess the top three winners of the World Cup 2022. Be sure to submit your prediction from November 14 to 27. Those who guess correctly will have the chance to win $8,000 worth of F&B vouchers! 

Do note that pay-per-view service is not included in the package. Some football matches, such as the most exciting Finals, may not be shown as part of the staycation package. Call 3762 1234 for more info.



World Cup for All at Central Market
Photograph: Courtesy Central Market

World Cup for All at Central Market

  • Things to do
  • Central

From November 18 to December18, Central Market is throwing an all-round celebration for the World Cup! All 64 matches will be shown on a 4.5-metre-tall Samsung LED TV at the ground floor oasis, and 4K laser projectors in other locations. Live commentary from the Sing Tao Daily team will also accompany the audience on specific matches. Moreover, visitors can admire a display of official match balls used in past World Cup tournaments, let the little ones run wild at a football-themed inflatable playground featuring a 2-metre-tall inflatable slide, inflatable football, and mini football goal, and enjoy football-themed music performances at the Busking Corner! 


Time to Kick-Off@ TKO Spot
Photograph: Courtesy TKO Spot

Time to Kick-Off@ TKO Spot

Even if you're not looking to catch the games, you can still get into the footie spirit with TKO Spot's Time to Kick-Off campaign. From October 28, 2022, to January 1, 2023, put yourself to the test with mini-football games at the TKO Spot-filed and make good use of the coaches who are on-site to deliver free training sessions for those who need a little extra help.

What's more, football jerseys autographed by World Cup luminaries will also be displayed on the 2/F, alongside a pop-up installation where each person can customise their player cards by designing their own backdrop, club jersey, and more.

Stanley Plaza x Young Master Brewery Football Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza

Stanley Plaza x Young Master Brewery Football Carnival

From November 12 to December 18, Stanley Plaza becomes a pet-friendly and picturesque spot for every football fan in town. Although the venue doesn’t broadcast the World Cup games, visitors can get in on the footie craze at the mini-stadium which features a 2.5-metre-tall inflatable decoration, a 4-metre-high Christmas tree made up of recycled glass bottles, a glowing outdoor football, and other World-Cup installations. No better way to spend a fun afternoon with family and friends!

