Where to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Hong Kong

Available from November 20 to December 18, the Gather Your Friends staycation is specifically tailored for late-night tournament watchers. Although the room only shows free-to-air matches on ViuTV, the package will fill your night out with delightful treats and sips, such as a dinner buffet at The Farmhouse, an in-room 'Snacks & Drinks' pack, and a 3pm checkout to take care of your World Cup sleep schedule. Group booking of three or more rooms will be given access to the Meeting Suite with a mini foosball table. Book your stay here.

Last but not least, you can participate in the ‘Name The Winner’ giveaway and guess the top three winners of the World Cup 2022. Be sure to submit your prediction from November 14 to 27. Those who guess correctly will have the chance to win $8,000 worth of F&B vouchers!

Do note that pay-per-view service is not included in the package. Some football matches, such as the most exciting Finals, may not be shown as part of the staycation package. Call 3762 1234 for more info.