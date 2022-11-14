Where to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Hong Kong

Wan Chai is the home base of local sports bars, and many are showing the World Cup this year. Hosting each and every match, Wan Chai Stadium will be your viewing place of choice. If you can’t find a seat here, try The Globe, a local beer pub with authentic British flavours, or Trafalgar, a homely English pub with an outdoor balcony. Book in advance and claim your best spot to view the games!
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is about to kick off! Played from November 20 to December 18, the quadrennial championship is one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide. Luckily, Hong Kong has quite a few spots where sports fans can catch the games live and feel the tournament craze. Read on to find out all the best places to watch the World Cup in Hong Kong.
