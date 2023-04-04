Hong Kong
Tai Lam Chung reservoir
Photograph: Shutterstock

Your ultimate guide to hiking Tai Lam Chung Reservoir

This beginner-friendly hike has a gorgeous view at its summit

Cherry Chan
Written by
Iris Lo
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Hong Kong has plenty of locations that come with gorgeous views, whether it's a fancy restaurant that overlooks Victoria Harbour or a scenic sunset spot during the golden hours. Our city also has plenty of hiking trails that reveal a stunning backdrop, and Tai Lam Chung Reservoir certainly fits the bill. More commonly known as Thousand Island Lake, this reservoir has a picturesque view and the hike is fairly easy to complete. Follow our step-by-step guide below for details on how to tackle this trail.

Distance: Between 10 to 15km
Duration: 3 to 4 hours
Difficulty2 out of 5

Recommended: Looking for things to do over the long weekend? Take a look at our ultimate guide to celebrating Easter in Hong Kong.

Start off at Yeung Ka Tsuen
Photograph: Danley Lo

Start off at Yeung Ka Tsuen

The hike to Tai Lam Chung Reservoir begins at Wong Nai Tun Tsuen in Yuen Long. To get there, take K66 from the Bus Terminus at Long Ping MTR Station or Yuen Long Commercial Centre and alight at Tai Tong Wong Nai Tun Tsuen. When you arrive, there will be a sign that points you towards a path leading to the reservoir.

Follow the yellow railing along the path and you’ll pass by Yeung Ka Tsuen, a Hakka-walled village that dates back to the early 30s. During specific periods of the year, you can visit the farms in the village to pick grapes and strawberries grown by the farmers and purchase homemade cured meat and Chinese sausages.

Heading towards Tai Lam Chung Reservoir
Photograph: Iris Lo

Heading towards Tai Lam Chung Reservoir

Keep walking along the path with green railing until you see a sign that points towards Wong Nai Tun Reservoir, which marks the beginning of your hike. Once you get up the flight of stairs, don't be thrown off by the forks in the road. Keep following the signs that point towards Wong Nai Tun, and you'll be in the right direction. 

Wong Nai Tun Reservoir
Photograph: Iris Lo

Wong Nai Tun Reservoir

During your hike, you’ll pass by Wong Nai Tun Reservoir. Built in 1957, this reservoir might not look that wide, but it's fairly deep. When the water slightly recedes, you can walk down the set of narrow steps nearby to admire the reservoir from a closer distance – but remember to proceed with caution!

Resting Spot
Photograph: Iris Lo

Resting Spot

Continue on the hike and follow the signs that lead towards Reservoir Islands Viewpoint. Eventually, you'll end up at a large open space that makes way for a sweeping view of Tai Lam Chung Reservoir. Rest on the curb to catch your breath, stretch your legs, and use the portable toilet if needed. Once you're ready to go, carry on to the path ahead, which will take you onto Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail.

Reservoir Islands Viewpoint
Photograph: Iris Lo

Reservoir Islands Viewpoint

Follow the signs that lead towards Reservoir Islands Viewpoint and keep walking for about 30 minutes until you see a colourful sign that depicts the viewpoint. Then, turn right and walk uphill for approximately 200 metres until you're greeted with the sprawling vistas of Tai Lam Chung Reservoir. 

End of the hike
Photograph: Iris Lo

End of the hike

Once you're ready to leave, head back down to the colourful sign. Here, you can either turn right and walk to Tai Tong (roughly 6km; around two hours or so) to admire the sweet gum trees; or turn left to continue along Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail and walk about 4 to 4.5km to reach So Kwun Wat in Tuen Muen or the Gold Coast within an hour and wrap up your hike. As you descend from your hike, you'll also pass by the dam of Tai Lam Chung Reservoir where you can see the Reservoir Islands from a closer distance.

If you finish at So Kwun Wat, take the 43 or 43S minibus in front of the Tin Hau Temple to arrive at Gold Coast or Tuen Mun MTR station. Alternatively, if you finish at Tai Tong, you can take a short walk to Pak Sha Tsuen to catch the 39 minibus and alight at Yuen Long MTR station. 

