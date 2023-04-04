Your ultimate guide to hiking Tai Lam Chung Reservoir

Hong Kong has plenty of locations that come with gorgeous views, whether it's a fancy restaurant that overlooks Victoria Harbour or a scenic sunset spot during the golden hours. Our city also has plenty of hiking trails that reveal a stunning backdrop, and Tai Lam Chung Reservoir certainly fits the bill. More commonly known as Thousand Island Lake, this reservoir has a picturesque view and the hike is fairly easy to complete. Follow our step-by-step guide below for details on how to tackle this trail.



Distance: Between 10 to 15km

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Difficulty: 2 out of 5



