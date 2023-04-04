Your ultimate guide to hiking Tai Lam Chung Reservoir

Start off at Yeung Ka Tsuen
The hike to Tai Lam Chung Reservoir begins at Wong Nai Tun Tsuen in Yuen Long. To get there, take K66 from the Bus Terminus at Long Ping MTR Station or Yuen Long Commercial Centre and alight at Tai Tong Wong Nai Tun Tsuen. When you arrive, there will be a sign that points you towards a path leading to the reservoir.
Follow the yellow railing along the path and you’ll pass by Yeung Ka Tsuen, a Hakka-walled village that dates back to the early 30s. During specific periods of the year, you can visit the farms in the village to pick grapes and strawberries grown by the farmers and purchase homemade cured meat and Chinese sausages.