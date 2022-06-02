Explore the city: Hidden neighbourhoods to explore in the New Territories

Lau Fau Shan
Lau Fau Shan is a small fishing village on Deep Bay known for its spectacular sunset views and long-standing history of cultivating fresh oysters.
How to get there: Take the 34A minibus from Tin Shui Wai MTR station Exit B and get off at the final stop (Lau Fau Shan Interchange). The ride will take approximately 10 minutes.
Oyster farming｜Photograph: Shutterstock
Things to do: Due to its proximity to the Pearl River Delta and high salt content, the waters surrounding the area were once a prime location for farming oysters. However, due to marine pollution and the lack of farmers to carry on this traditional activity, the village’s oyster farming industry has declined over the years. Nonetheless, Lau Fau Shan is still a fascinating sleepy town where you can see endless rows of oysters drying on racks and witness Hong Kong’s remaining oyster farmers hard at work on the mudflats.
While in the area, drop by and purchase products from Yu Hing Oyster Sauce Co Ltd, a business in Lau Fau Shan since the 1950s. The company uses traditional methods to produce their oyster sauce by taking their sun-dried oysters and stewing them over low heat. However, due to increasing pollution in the surrounding area, the brand’s oyster sauce is now produced outside the fishing village.
Myth house｜Photograph: Hiko Li
Where to eat and drink: Featured in an episode of Viu TV’s ‘Free Riders’, French fusion restaurant Myth House flaunts an Insta-worthy appearance. Aside from its building with an intricate Grecian goddess painting that immediately catches your eye, Myth House’s astroturf, lawn chairs, and caravan display provide a welcoming atmosphere that will almost make you forget that you’re in Hong Kong. Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, you can find restaurants like Bong Kee and Siu Tao Yuen along the main streets of Lau Fau Shan.
Tip: If you bring your own seafood from nearby fishmongers, most restaurants will prepare them for you in your preferred dish or as a recommended recipe from the venue.