Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Myth House
Photograph: Hiko Li

Explore the city: Hidden neighbourhoods to explore in the New Territories

Here’s everything you need to plan the perfect day trip

Ann Chiu
Cherry Chan
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by Cherry Chan
Advertising

Let’s face it, whenever people talk about New Territories, many might treat it as a far off place with a ridiculously long commute. While that may have been true a few years back, with the MTR’s Tuen Ma line extension last year and the recent opening of the East Rail line cross-harbour extension, travelling into the New Territories has never been easier. With hidden indie stores, ancient relics, and gorgeous scenery all around, there’s plenty waiting for you to discover in the area.

Explore the city with Uber Taxi and take control of how you travel. Uber uses an auto-matching technology that brings the closest taxi driver to you. Your trips are in your hands as Uber gets an estimate of your arrival time, route, and fare prior to your trip. From now until June 3, 2022, Uber is treating Time Out Hong Kong readers to an exclusive 20 percent off on your next Uber Taxi ride.

Enter the TIMEOUTHK22 promo code on the 'Wallet' section of your Uber app before booking your ride to enjoy the discount! Terms and conditions apply.

RECOMMENDED: Whether you're looking for a short relaxing getaway, a cultural or thrilling experience in Hong Kong, check out our 'Explore the City' guide to help you plan your next city adventure

Lau Fau Shan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lau Fau Shan

Lau Fau Shan is a small fishing village on Deep Bay known for its spectacular sunset views and long-standing history of cultivating fresh oysters.

How to get there: Take the 34A minibus from Tin Shui Wai MTR station Exit B and get off at the final stop (Lau Fau Shan Interchange). The ride will take approximately 10 minutes.

Oyster farming｜Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do: Due to its proximity to the Pearl River Delta and high salt content, the waters surrounding the area were once a prime location for farming oysters. However, due to marine pollution and the lack of farmers to carry on this traditional activity, the village’s oyster farming industry has declined over the years. Nonetheless, Lau Fau Shan is still a fascinating sleepy town where you can see endless rows of oysters drying on racks and witness Hong Kong’s remaining oyster farmers hard at work on the mudflats. 

While in the area, drop by and purchase products from Yu Hing Oyster Sauce Co Ltd, a business in Lau Fau Shan since the 1950s. The company uses traditional methods to produce their oyster sauce by taking their sun-dried oysters and stewing them over low heat. However, due to increasing pollution in the surrounding area, the brand’s oyster sauce is now produced outside the fishing village.

Myth house｜Photograph: Hiko Li

Where to eat and drink: Featured in an episode of Viu TV’s ‘Free Riders’, French fusion restaurant Myth House flaunts an Insta-worthy appearance. Aside from its building with an intricate Grecian goddess painting that immediately catches your eye, Myth House’s astroturf, lawn chairs, and caravan display provide a welcoming atmosphere that will almost make you forget that you’re in Hong Kong. Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, you can find restaurants like Bong Kee and Siu Tao Yuen along the main streets of Lau Fau Shan.

Tip: If you bring your own seafood from nearby fishmongers, most restaurants will prepare them for you in your preferred dish or as a recommended recipe from the venue.   

Kam Tin
Photograph: EC

Kam Tin

In comparison to other neighbourhoods in the northwest parts of Hong Kong, Kam Tim offers a slower city life. But the steady influx of indie stores and hipster cafes opening over the last few years and the increasing amount of visitors breathes new life into the area. 

How to get there: Take a 10 to 15 minutes walk from Kam Sheung Road MTR station to reach Kam Tin's city centre.

Kam Tin Tree House

Things to do: Once said to be a village study hall, the Kam Tin Tree House is one of the area's famous sights. With banyan vines overlapping and creating a rigid formation, this wooden structure is a marvel of nature and definitely worth checking out.   

Homecoming｜Photograph: Hiko Li

Where to eat and drink: Offering a space for individuals to connect, Homecoming is a community-friendly spot that has everything from hand-poured coffees and books to works by local artists. Head to the terrace and rooftop to enjoy a panoramic view of Kam Tin. Just around the corner, you'll find Japanese-style café CoHee serving artisan coffee in Japanese pottery and dainty cups.  

Tip: Dating back to the Song Dynasty, the Tang clan has made Kam Tin their home by establishing many villages. During festive seasons, the area is bustling with energy, with villagers gathering to enjoy poon choi and customs like lion dancing to worship ancestors. If you want to join in on the fun, stop by Kam Tim during the Lantern Festival or Hung Shing Festival.

Advertising
Sheung Shui
Photograph: Luke

Sheung Shui

Originally a small sleepy town, Sheung Shui began developing in the 1970s to 80s into the district we know today. With a multitude of food options around, you can spend a whole day chowing down on scrumptious bites across the neighbourhood. 

How to get there: Walk for approximately seven minutes from Sheung Shui MTR station to get to Shek Wu Hui. 

Hau Mei Fung Ancestral Hall｜Photograph: Courtesy Information Service Department

Things to do: Drop by the Hau Mei Fung Ancestral Hall, a declared monument since 2019. Originally built to commemorate Hau Jui-fei, a student of the Imperial Academy, the building is now primarily used to worship ancestors.

Chun Yuen Noodles Shop's beef brisket noodles｜Photograph: Iris Lo

Where to eat and drink: Enjoy servings of piping hot bowls of noodles with fried pork chop at Ming Kee, a small diner located in Shek Wu Hui Market.  

First established in the 1980s, Chun Yuen Noodles Shop is another popular spot for locals. With the option to choose between rice and noodles, diners can pick their favourite toppings from numerous side dishes. Try their pork cartilage and wontons served with flat rice noodles – trust us, you’ll go back for more. 

Don't leave the neighbourhood without trying Guong Shing Ice Cafe's ‘four treasures’ – red bean ice, egg sandwich, beef macaroni, and milk tea. For other dishes, you’ll find their menu written on boards and mirrors hung on the walls around the shop.

Tips: With the mainland borders closed for the past two years, the usual Sheung Shui crowds have reduced, so it's the perfect time to head into the district for a day trip to wander around. 

Explore the City

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.