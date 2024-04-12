Hong Kong
Guide to Hong Kong minibuses
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to riding Hong Kong minibuses

When you can successfully call out your stop, that’s when you graduate the school of Hong Kong

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Yu An Su
&
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Us Hongkongers have a lot to be proud of, but even among the many stellar facets of our city, our public transportation system is pretty top-notch. From our historic ferries and trams to the famously efficient MTR underground rail network, our public transport is what makes it so easy for people to travel anywhere in the city. But among this fleet of vehicles is an outlier that requires a bit of a learning curve. Enter the minibus: a colour-coded, speed limit-defying little vehicle that is just quintessentially Hong Kong. Here’s everything you need to know about riding Hong Kong minibuses like a pro.

Ride Hong Kong minibuses like a pro

Red minibus vs green minibus
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Red minibus vs green minibus

Don’t feel silly about not knowing the difference between the red and green minibuses – they don’t really make the answer obvious at all. Minibuses with a green roof are the more common among the two, and they have set routes, operating hours that are more clearly outlined, and proper minibus stops along their routes.

Red minibuses, on the other hand, are often privately owned and therefore are much less bound to strict regulations. These often only have their destination displayed, while the actual route is subject to change depending on the driver. Speed is the key for red minibus drivers, as they prefer to maximise their time on the road to pick up as many passengers as possible. This is why if you catch a red minibus at the start of their route, they will often linger around waiting until they get a full bus. While definitely a bit chaotic, red minibuses are a great option for late-night travellers.

Flagging down a minibus
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Flagging down a minibus

Since green minibuses have assigned stops, you can hail them at their stops just like with regular buses. If the vehicle is full, the driver won’t stop at all. During peak hours, drivers will often call out the number of available seats. If it doesn’t fit your entire party, just step aside to allow other people on instead. 

Red minibuses have no set routes and no proper stops, so if you happen to spy one, you can simply hail it right then and there – provided traffic restrictions allow – instead of legging it to a bus stop. Similarly, passengers can request to alight anywhere along the bus’ journey – but more on that later.

Getting your payment ready
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Getting your payment ready

Much like with buses, you pay your minibus fare upon boarding. On green minibuses, simply tap your Octopus card on the reader at the front of the vehicle, or drop cash into the payment box. The amount will be displayed on the Octopus reader, but note that the driver won’t give you change. In contrast, only some red minibuses are fitted with Octopus readers, but the drivers will give you change for cash payments.

Just don’t forget that Hong Kong is a fast-paced city and we are admittedly an impatient bunch, so make sure you have your payment ready. If you happen to hold up the queue by fumbling around for your preferred payment, Asian etiquette dictates that usually nobody will actually cuss you out to your face – unless you happen to have a really grumpy driver – but the other passengers are definitely rolling their eyes at the delay.

Holding on for dear life
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Holding on for dear life

Minibuses are great for getting you to your destination fast, which also means these little tin cans on wheels have their own special interpretations of legal speed limits. That’s why it’s always a good idea to buckle up if the minibus you’re on has seat belts, or hold onto the handle on the back of seats or the metal bar running along the windows.

Getting off the minibus
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Getting off the minibus

Zooming down our busy roads with all the speed but half the safety checks of a rollercoaster is not the scariest part of the minibus experience. As the dozens of Hong Kong-related memes will tell you, the most nerve-wracking part is when you need to get off. Most minibuses don’t come with a bell to push when you’re coming up to your stop, so passengers have to call out to alert the driver. This is where having a few Cantonese phrases in your pocket will come in handy.

The most basic phrase you’ll need to know is ‘yau lok’, which means ‘There’s someone getting off’. Since green minibuses do have stops, you could always just yell out ‘yau lok, mm goi’ (‘Getting off, please’) when you get close – but not too close – to your destination. Whether green or red, most drivers will also hit the brakes wherever it’s allowed along their route, so it’s worth being less vague. Some common location markers that passengers will call out include ‘baa si zaam’ (bus stop), ‘dung wai’ (traffic lights), ‘lo hau’ (road junction), street names, or even landmarks like ‘hok hau’ (school), ‘yi yuen’ (hospital), and ‘chat jai’ (slang for 7-Eleven). Just tack on ‘yau lok’ after your location marker and you’re good to go.

After you shout out your stop, the driver will usually raise his hand to indicate that he’s heard you. We say usually because sometimes they don’t acknowledge you, in which case you just sit nervously and pray he doesn’t breeze past your destination. If you successfully conquer the art of getting off a minibus, then congrats, you’re a true Hongkonger.

Doing your research
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

Doing your research

As you may have gathered by now, taking the minibus can be a little stressful, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the route or don’t speak Cantonese. But don’t let this discourage you from experiencing one of Hong Kong’s most ubiquitous modes of transport! All you have to do is a little prep work on the route you’ll be taking, or observe what other more experienced passengers are doing so you can come prepared the next time. This route directory is where you can find details on minibus routes, times, and prices.

