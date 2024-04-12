Your ultimate guide to riding Hong Kong minibuses

Zooming down our busy roads with all the speed but half the safety checks of a rollercoaster is not the scariest part of the minibus experience. As the dozens of Hong Kong-related memes will tell you, the most nerve-wracking part is when you need to get off. Most minibuses don’t come with a bell to push when you’re coming up to your stop, so passengers have to call out to alert the driver. This is where having a few Cantonese phrases in your pocket will come in handy.

The most basic phrase you’ll need to know is ‘yau lok’, which means ‘There’s someone getting off’. Since green minibuses do have stops, you could always just yell out ‘yau lok, mm goi’ (‘Getting off, please’) when you get close – but not too close – to your destination. Whether green or red, most drivers will also hit the brakes wherever it’s allowed along their route, so it’s worth being less vague. Some common location markers that passengers will call out include ‘baa si zaam’ (bus stop), ‘dung wai’ (traffic lights), ‘lo hau’ (road junction), street names, or even landmarks like ‘hok hau’ (school), ‘yi yuen’ (hospital), and ‘chat jai’ (slang for 7-Eleven). Just tack on ‘yau lok’ after your location marker and you’re good to go.

After you shout out your stop, the driver will usually raise his hand to indicate that he’s heard you. We say usually because sometimes they don’t acknowledge you, in which case you just sit nervously and pray he doesn’t breeze past your destination. If you successfully conquer the art of getting off a minibus, then congrats, you’re a true Hongkonger.