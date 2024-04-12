Your ultimate guide to riding Hong Kong minibuses

Red minibus vs green minibus
Don’t feel silly about not knowing the difference between the red and green minibuses – they don’t really make the answer obvious at all. Minibuses with a green roof are the more common among the two, and they have set routes, operating hours that are more clearly outlined, and proper minibus stops along their routes.
Red minibuses, on the other hand, are often privately owned and therefore are much less bound to strict regulations. These often only have their destination displayed, while the actual route is subject to change depending on the driver. Speed is the key for red minibus drivers, as they prefer to maximise their time on the road to pick up as many passengers as possible. This is why if you catch a red minibus at the start of their route, they will often linger around waiting until they get a full bus. While definitely a bit chaotic, red minibuses are a great option for late-night travellers.