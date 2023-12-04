George Orwell was often found drinking at The Compton Arms in Islington, and if there’s one thing we know about Orwell, it’s that he knew a good pub when he saw one. Traditional ales remain on cask, London craft beers are poured or you can choose from a small but thoughtful wine list. There's also excellent food to be found here too, courtesy of Tiella – a rustic Italian kitchen cooking here most nights.
Battle through the chain boozers of Upper Street and you'll find a host of charming pubs all across Islington, from Canonbury and Barnsbury to De Beauvoir and Highbury. Whether you're in the mood for a proper old-school palace of pints or a slap-up gastropub with fancy food, there's a watering hole for you in Angel and Islington. Here are some of finest pubs in the area.
