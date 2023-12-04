Discover the best pubs in Islington and Angel, from charming backstreet boozers to good old-fashioned inns

Battle through the chain boozers of Upper Street and you'll find a host of charming pubs all across Islington, from Canonbury and Barnsbury to De Beauvoir and Highbury. Whether you're in the mood for a proper old-school palace of pints or a slap-up gastropub with fancy food, there's a watering hole for you in Angel and Islington. Here are some of finest pubs in the area.

