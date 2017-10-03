2018’s Michelin stars – our verdict

Michelin has just given out a fresh batch of shiny new stars and Bib Gourmands. Here’s my take on 2018’s crop.



The places that rock, aka ‘big up the Bib Gourmands’.

It might seem odd to start with the Bib Gourmands, given that it’s Michelin’s ‘lesser’ category (think of it as more of a ‘highly commended’). But, paradoxically, this is where the Michelin crew – mostly – nails it. The best of these, all of which have already bagged a spot on our brand-new Top 100 Restaurants list, are:

Clipstone

One of the nicest little spots in Fitzrovia, head to this chic, relaxed spot for small plates, flatbreads and sweet, welcoming service.

Kiln

Thai barbecue. Great tunes. A slick counter upstairs and a dark, party party basement. Also, cooking over coals that they’ve pulled out of an actual kiln.



Kricket

It started life in a converted shipping container in Brixton and is now a fully bricks ‘n’ mortar counter restaurant in Soho. The Indian-with-a-Brit-twist food is ace (and so are the staff).

Popolo

This was 2016’s Bocca di Lupo: terrific Italian small plates that will rock your world. Sit at the narrow counter or in the first-floor dining room.



Smokestak

Kind of like a medieval nightclub, this might just be the perfect spot for a budding bromance. It’s also home of that beef brisket bun.

Westerns Laundry

A Highbury hit from the people behind Primeur, this time with a little more seafood and veg on the menu. Though the meat is ace, too: get the guinea fowl if they have it.



As for those stars...

Some of these are worth the money. Some of them, not so much. For those of you planning on working your way through the newbies, here’s the lowdown.

One Michelin star

Aquavit London

The Nordic starters at this London outpost of the double-starred NYC spot are stunning, but many other dishes – like the fêted Arctic Bird’s Nest dessert – sit firmly in the style-over-substance category. And the room lacks charm (though it’s all very tasteful).

A. Wong

Some of the food at this Pimlico Chinese is terrific. Playful, creative, big flavours. Especially the rabbit dumplings (shaped like little carrots). Also get the duck, the smacked cucumber and the peanuts in black vinegar. But be warned: many of the yum cha are only so-so, the brightly lit, blonde-wood room feels more like a café and staff can be curt. Better for a business lunch than a special occasion dinner.

La Dame de Pic

The highly technical cooking from executive chef Anne-Sophie Pic occasionally delivers – but not often enough to justify the prices. The staff are lovely, the ceilings are high, but this is an unmistakably ‘hotelly’ room (it’s in the Four Seasons near Tower Hill). Go if you’re in a big group of fat-walleted ‘foodie pilgrims’ and can make your own fun.

Elystan Street

Popular with well-heeled, ‘mature’ locals, this Chelsea restaurant from Phil Howard, who won two stars for The Square when he was there, has a nice buzz. But it’s expensive and our waitress was a little snooty (she also forgot an order). Still, if you love haute cuisine – the food is supremely rich – and have deep pockets, it’s a decent shout. And Howard actually cooks there.

Jamavar London

Love this place. Yes, it’s smart and yes, it’s very Mayfair. But on our visit to this slick Indian restaurant, it was packed to the gills, the staff could not have been more welcoming and the swish, refined food was cracking. Go at lunch or for an early dinner, when you can get two, three or four courses for £22, £27 or £32 a head.

The Square

I’ve never eaten a bad meal here but that was, admittedly, when Phil Howard (see Elystan Street) was shaking the pans. It’s currently closed and has a new chef but Michelin has given it a star anyway. (Fun fact: if Michelin take away two stars because a chef leaves, it will almost certainly get one star back in the following ‘round’, regardless of what it does). We might check it out when it reopens, if we can afford it.

Vineet Bhatia London

I love chef Bhatia’s cooking, I do, but every time I looked into this swanky Chelsea Indian, they were offering an ‘experience menu’ only (at a cool £105 for food only, or £180 with matched wine). Plus, this ‘dinner-only’ gaff has rarely been busy. A shiny new star will put bums on seats: let’s just hope they can create a more affordable route in, too.



Two Michelin stars

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

If highly technical French cooking is your thing, this is a must-visit. Celeb chef Bosi’s food is as stunning as the iconic Chelsea setting. It’s £85 a head for dinner, with wine from £40 a bottle, but if you’ve got a special occasion in mind, it’s worth saving up for.





Three Michelin stars

The Araki

We sadly couldn’t afford this nine-seat Mayfair sushi joint. It’s £300 per head for dinner (excluding drinks or service), so chances are, neither can you.



