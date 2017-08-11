22 fantastic things to do in London this weekend

Whip your weekend into shape by packing it full of the fun below! Head to a comic fair, a day dedicated to creativity and wellbeing, or a community festival celebrating the residents and musical legends from Ladbroke Grove. Enjoy!

CENTRAL

Bachn and Eggs Classical Brunch, Underground Gallery, Sun, £8. At Bachn & Eggs, you can nurse your hangover with a dose of Debussy and a mimosa in hand with their Sunday brunch in the old railway arches at Underdog Gallery.

Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest, various London venues, all weekend, £10. London is the home of the famous coffee cocktail, so where better to dedicate thre days to knocking back them back. Buy a pass for £5 espresso martinis in participating bars.

Apologia, Trafalgar Studios, all weekend, £35-£95. Stockard Channing brings her acting chops to bear on this formulaic dinner party play.

NORTH

Worldwide: Sunfall Night Session, Jazz Cafe, Sat, £65. DJ and producer Gilles Peterson spins house and acid jazz.

Dogs Trust Ice Cream Van, Kenwood House, Sun, free. Grab your pooch a free, dog-friendly frozen yoghurt from the Dogs Trust Ice Cream Van, especially reserved for our furry friends.

Taste Film presents Hook, Parlour Kensal, Sun, £45. Catch Spielberg’s spin off of the classic Peter Pan tale while tucking into grub carefully picked to compliment the movie’s best loved scenes, including that ‘imaginary feast’ hosted by the lost boys.

Afternoon Poems: Railway Rhapsody, Keats House, Sun, price included with entry. Spend the afternoon with the Keats House Poetry Ambassadors as they rhyme their way through the history of the railway.

Cubitt Sessions, Lewis Cubitt Square, all weekend, prices vary. A multi-arts outdoor festival of opera, jazz, comedy and theatre is taking over Cubitt Square in King's Cross.

EAST

NTS presents 1991: The Year Punk Broke, Rio Cinema, TONIGHT, £9. NTS Radio present a screening of this documentary following Sonic Youth across their 1991 European tour, 25 years after it made its theatrical debut.

Safari Festival, Studio 2, Sat, free. Safari Festival returns for another year, celebrating comic publishers and cartoonists who’ll be exhibiting and selling their comics alongside prints, zines and graphic merchandise.

Aphrodyki: Rihanna Special, Miranda at Ace Hotel, Sat, £4-£5. DJs Lez Dennis and Jumeau (Gal Pals) spin the discs, playing music by predominately female artists.

Be Great Be Grateful: A Day of Gratitude with Patternity, Ace Hotel London Shoreditch, Sun, £10-£50. Patternity celebrate the launch of their new book with a whole day dedicated to creativity and wellbeing. Empowering talks, workshops and experiences will touch on the topics covered.

SOUTH

© Manuel Harlan

Girl from the North Country, Old Vic, Fri-Sat, £12-£67.50. Conor McPherson dark, evocative Great Depression drama, built around the songs of Bob Dylan.

Slide Summer Roof Party w/ The 2 Bears, Dr Packer & Eskimo Twins, Prince of Wales, Sat, £10-£15. Immerse yourself in all things house and techno with sets from The 2 Bears, Dr Packer, Eskimo Twins, Steve Robinson, Dave Ritchie, Patrick Courtney, Ra Point and more.

Mindful Drinking Festival, Bermondsey Square Hotel, Sun, free. There's no need to worry about the next morning's hangover at Mindfulness Drinking Festival. This is a booze-free festival for anyone who's sober-curious or on the wagon.

All in: the Mind, House of Vans, all weekend, free. All in: the Mind’ pulls together the work of 19 creatives from the worlds of fashion, visual art and music to explore what mental health means to them.

Zadie Xa, Pump House Gallery, all weekend, free. If London is a melting pot, then Canadian artist Zadie Xa is turning up the flame and getting everything up to a rolling, bubbling boil.

WEST

© Johan Persson

Road, Royal Court Theatre, Fri-Sat, £12-£45. 'Harry Potter' director John Tiffany gives Jim Cartwright's working class classic a tough revival.

Notting Hill Carnival Pioneers Community Festival, Portobello Green, Sun, free. There are many ways to get ready for Carnival, and a good place to start is with a musical tribute on Portobello Green.

AND FINALLY

Grab...tickets for the ultimate bouncy castle experience at Alexandra Palace

Take...a ride and get a great deal on indoor skydiving

Book...London theatre shows

BEST OF THE BLOG

Big, big news: you’ll soon be able to use your phone on the tube

The internet is obsessed with the ‘swineapple’ but WTF is it?

First there was bottomless booze: now you can get bottomless fries

Five amazing club nights you won’t want to miss this weekend