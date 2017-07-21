27 terrific things to do in London this weekend

Woah! The weekend is looking top thanks to a bunch of fun community fairs, a craft beer festival, a ‘Clueless’ themed club night and a foodie celebration dedicated to our guilty pleasures. Get stuck in, gang!

CENTRAL

Gin Mare Med Rooftops, Savoy Place, TONIGHT, free. Sign up for an exclusive city rooftop party overlooking the Thames with plenty of gin cocktails.

Disco Pigs, Trafalgar Studios, Fri-Sat, £15-£30. Compassionate but slick revival of Enda Walsh’s gobby 1997 classic.

Saturday Sessions, The House of St Barnabas, Sat, £15-£38.50. Enjoy an afternoon of live music sets, two-for-one courtyard cocktails and the option of a delicious three-course brunch.

Summer Streets on Regent Street, Regent St, Sun, free. Enjoy the rare spectacle of traffic-free streets in Zone 1 every Sunday this July, as Regent Street’s classy curve is pedestrianised from Oxford Circus all the way to Piccadilly Circus for a street party.

NORTH

It’s Only Arctic Roll, But I Like It, Granary Square, Fri-Sat, free. Kerb’s food gurus are back with their second weekender of the summer. This time they’re celebrating all the stuff that’s so wrong it’s right – aka our guilty pleasures.

A Still Life by Chardin, Lisson Gallery, Fri-Sat, free. ‘A Still Life by Chardin’, organised by Maxwell Graham, features exactly zero paintings by eighteenth-century still-life hero Jean-Siméon Chardin. What it does include is a bunch of unrelated sculptures, assemblages, photocopies and written pages by contemporary artists, plucked from a period of 40 years or so.

Alexandra Palace Summer Festival, Alexandra Palace, Sat, free. The People’s Palace of north London will be booming this July as the Alexandra Palace Summer Festival returns to its lush Victorian grounds with a family rave by Big Fish Little Fish, a DJ set from Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and more.

Great British Pram Race, Alexandra Palace, Sat, free. Kids, adults and grannies compete in this revival of the Great British Pram Race, where you can expect to see some riotous outfits, homemade prams and ‘Wacky Races’ style craziness.

EAST

Summer In London, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Fri-Sat, £12-£25. This all-trans-cast romcom is intentionally frothy fun, and all the better for it.

Hackney Village Fayre, Hoxton Square, Sat, free. Hackney Village Fayre rolls into Hoxton Square for a day of great food from local vendors, wine and craft beer, yoga and a tombola, with all proceeds going to the Magic Breakfast Charity.

Horror Prom, Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, Sat, £8. Horror movie madness and pop music fab-ness at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club this Saturday.

Thai Weekender, Climpson’s Arch, Sat-Sun, free entry. One of the best Thai food purveyors in the city, Som Saa, is returning to its old pop-up site at Climpson’s Arch for a weekend of food nostalgia.

Elvis Fest, Parsloes Park, Sun, free. Prepare to be all shook up at this tribute concert marking the 40th anniversary of the passing of the only King in history worth knowing about – Elvis Presley.

The Rosé Festival, Geffrye Museum, all weekend, from £10. The UK’s first ever rosé wine festival is on its way to The Geffrye Museum for three days of Shakespeare recitals, jazz, British street food and yes, plenty of rosé.

Emma Hart: Mamma Mia!, Whitechapel Gallery, all weekend, free. You could cut the tension in this room with a knife – and Emma Hart does, with a fork and spoon too. Giant cutlery swishes slowly through the air like a ceiling fan in her first major show here at the Whitechapel.

SOUTH

Stress and the City, Granby Place, TONIGHT, £7. Beat the stress of the city by learning how to forage for herbs, make relaxing bath infusions, experiment with acupressure techniques or learn breathing exercises to alleviate anxiety and headaches.

The Grand Presents: Clueless, Clapham Grand, TONIGHT, £1. Expect a ‘90s-themed photo booth, pink cocktails, heaps of popcorn and prizes for the best ‘Clueless’ costumes.

Peckham Craft Beer Festival, Copeland Park, Sat, free. Sip your way through the creations of London’s independent breweries at this all-day craft beer festival in Peckham’s Copeland Park.

Camberwell Fair, Camberwell Green, Sat, free. Visit this modern resurrection of the centuries-old fair on Camberwell Green. It promises to be a vibrant south London mix of street food, live music and a pop-up cocktail bar by Passing Clouds.

Tour of London’s Little Lagos, Peckham Rye Station, Sat, £20. Explore the pan-African shopping of London’s Little Lagos with a tour of colourful food, fabric and jewellery shops. Meet at Peckham Rye Station, and let the tour begin!

The Uncorrected Independent Publishers’ Book Fair, Peckham Pelican, Sat-Sun, free. Have a dig through piles of rare books, limited edition prints and spoken word on vinyl at Peckham Pelican for a special fair showcasing top independent publishers in the UK and beyond.

Afropunk, The Printworks, Sat-Sun, prices vary. If the Afropunk festival was a person, it’d probably be Solange Knowles: youthful, gorgeous, fearless and just a little bit weird.

He Shoots! He Scores!, Above the Stag Theatre, all weekend, £20. A gay football team accidentally enter an international soccer tournament in this musical comedy.

WEST

Bodies, Royal Court Theatre, Fri-Sat, £12-£25. A hard-hitting, occasionally problematic drama about the ethical quandaries of the international baby trade.

Hella Jongerius: Breathing Colour, Design Museum, all weekend, £10.50. Dutch designer Jongerius has created an installation-based exhibition that builds on her company’s research into how we see, encounter and process colour.

AND FINALLY

