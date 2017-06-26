27 top things to do in London this week

Sip your way through tasty brews at Tate Modern, hit the beach in Brent Cross, play a spot of lawn bowls in Finsbury Square or find yourself in ice cream heaven at Magnum’s new Pleasure Store. Whatever you do, have a fantastic Monday to Thursday with the list below!

CENTRAL

C U Next Tuesday, Muse Soho, Tue, free before 10pm, £5 after. Tuesdays used to be the night for lesbians in Soho, so it’s great to have a new contender on the scene. C U Next Tuesday focuses strictly on hip hop, R&B and bashment – and the music policy is proving a huge hit.

Magnum x Moschino Pleasure Store, 21-23 Earlham St, from Thu, from £5.50. Everyone’s favourite chocolate-covered ice cream has teamed up with the fashion gurus at Moschino for the latest Magnum Pleasure Store in Seven Dials.

Unicorn Nights: ‘Beautiful Thing’, Prince Charles Cinema, Thu, £10. This screening is part of the Prince Charles’s Unicorn Nights strand which ties in with the Pride in London 2017 Festival.

Ken Archive Exhibition, Machine-A, all week, free. If you think Barbie has been through some weird incarnations, wait till you see the evolution of Ken at Machine-A’s in-store exhibition.

Hello Kitty Gang Pop-Up Shop, Topshop, all week, free. The Hello Kitty Gang pop-up at the Oxford Street branch is inviting people to come browse and buy pieces from the Hello Kitty Gang’s (a collective of young, creative women reclaiming the colour pink) collection.

NORTH

Tufnell Park Film Club’s Roger Moore tribute: ‘Live and Let Die’, The Star, Tue, £15 membership. Bid a fond farewell to the louchest man in British film with this screening of the deeply silly Bond classic.



A Gay and A NonGay Live, Aces & Eights, Wed, £4. James Barr and Dan Hudson are two 28-year-old men. One is gay, the other is straight. And that is the basis for their podcast. It’s much better than it sounds.

Ronnkie Pop – Say Farewell to The Maccabees, Zelman Drinks, Thu, free. Join members of The Maccabees following their farewell show at Ally Pally. Expect plenty of throwback indie tunes as well as electro-pop, synth-rock, hip hop and rock old and new.

Haringey Independent Cinema: ‘Prick Up Your Ears’, Park View School, Thu, £4, £3 unwaged. Filmmakers like writers to be notorious, mad or dead, and Joe Orton ticks all those boxes for director Stephen Frears and writer Alan Bennett (basing his screenplay on John Lahr’s biography).

The Beach at Brent Cross, Brent Cross Shopping Centre, all week, £3. There’s no need to travel to the coast if you’re after a sandy evening stroll this summer, as hundreds of tonnes of the golden stuff have been transported to Brent Cross shopping centre.

EAST

Peaking Lights, Moth Club, TONIGHT, £11 adv. Aaron and Indra from Wisconsin perform their psychedelic pop.

Festibowl, Finsbury Square, Wed-Thu, £5. Festibowl takes over Finsbury Square this week with DJs, food, cocktails and – yep – lawn bowls.

Real Estate, Rough Trade East, TONIGHT, £10.99-£17.99. The American rock band from New Jersey perform songs from their album ‘In Mind’.



Mazi Mas Relaunch Pop-Up Dinner, Round Chapel, Tue, £45. Feast on a three-course meal designed by seven female migrant chefs, which presents a journey through their stories and memories of their home countries – from Ecuador and Costa Rica to South Sudan and Iran.

Benedict Drew: ‘The Trickle-Down Syndrome’, Whitechapel Gallery, Tue-Thu, free. The central installation here is a symmetrical mound of mirrors, monstrous eyes, TV screens and a big, quivering gold gong. A voice from the screens waxes lyrical about sociopolitical economics as electronic blips and bloops fill the air.

East End Film Festival, various venues, Thu, prices vary. Founded in 2000, the East End Film Festival is now one of the UK’s largest. This year the mammoth cinematic celebration runs throughout June and into July.

‘Inspiring Landmarks’, Old Truman Brewery, from Thu, free-£10. This free contemporary art exhibition, hosted by The Landmark Trust, showcases the work of artists Prue Cooper, Kurt Jackson and Ed Kluz, inspired by some of The Landmark Trust’s best-loved buildings. Alongside the exhibition there’ll be a series of talks.

SOUTH

Tate Tap Takeover x Cloudwater Brew Co, Tate Modern, Thu, £10-£15. Expect an evening of trialling and tasting with the team behind the takeover on hand to talk through the brewing process and all things booze-related.

Painted Hall Ceiling Tours, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, all week, £10. Take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to the ceiling of the Painted Hall in this series of tours taking place while conservators restore 40,000 square feet of the ceiling’s surface.

Vauxhall Street Food Garden, 6a South Lambeth Place, all week, free. The name of this weekday street food market is really stretching the definition of the word ‘garden’, but there’s no denying it’s as pleasant a lunch spot as you’ll find within a minute of the hurtling traffic on Vauxhall’s notorious tangle of A-roads.

WEST

Grayson Perry: ‘The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!’, Serpentine Gallery, all week, free. ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ said a wise uncle to his superhero nephew once. It’s a sentiment that hovers around Grayson Perry’s exhibition.

‘Terror’, Lyric Hammersmith, all week, £15-£35. As gripping and as ridiculous as an episode of ‘Line of Duty’, ex-lawyer Ferdinand von Schirach’s global hit interactive show ‘Terror’ is clearly an in-no-way accurate representation of a jury trial.

Hella Jongerius: ‘Breathing Colour’, Design Museum, all week, £9.50. Dutch designer Jongerius has created an installation-based exhibition that builds on years of her company’s research into how we see, encounter and process colour.

‘Food’, Finborough Theatre, all week, £12-£18. Food means reassurance but also anxiety and isolation in this UK premiere of Australian playwright Steve Rodgers’s tale of two sisters.

AND FINALLY

