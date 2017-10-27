Nine green spaces that look beautiful in autumn

This weekend the clocks go back, meaning the start of shorter days, chillier nights and the temptation to stay in with Netflix instead of venturing outside. This list of awesome autumnal spots may stop you flicking the hibernation switch on, however. Check out these nine green spaces, then make the most of the daylight we still have!

This beautiful 40-acre woodland garden set within a Victorian woodland plantation in Richmond Park will send you into a snappy-happy frenzy thanks to the rich bounty of red and orange hues it’s packed with. Evergreen azaleas line the ponds and streams, there are heaps of unusual trees and shrubs peppered across the garden, and beyond its gates you’ll find red and fallow deer roaming free in Richmond Park.

Wander between ivy-clad angels and crumbling tombstones slowly being taken over by greenery at Nunhead Cemetery, a south London burial ground steeped in history. A guided tour is taking place this Sunday if you fancy finding out more about the interesting people laid to rest there.

Crunch your way through flame-coloured leaves in the palace garden, check out the cute crop of pumpkins displayed in the Vinery, and buy fruit and veg harvested from the grounds to take home and feast on once you’ve packed your lungs full of fresh, autumnal air.

Head to Holland Park and you’ll find the Japanese-style Kyoto Gardens nestled within. Donated in 1991 by the Chamber of Commerce of Kyoto, the garden’s got a waterfall, bridge, and a handful of koi carp going for it. This time of year sees its edges dusted with orange leaves and plenty of people using it as a backdrop for their selfies.

Kew Gardens looks flippin’ lush in autumn, and with wild meadows, gardens bursting with pretty flora and treetop walkways to explore, you could be there until the seasons change again. There are currently 1,000 flower garlands hanging in the Shirley Sherwood Gallery, which are a must-see, and you can’t visit without making a stop at the Victorian Palm House to marvel at the tropical plants within.

This former deer park is the perfect location for an autumnal day out. Lime and horse chestnut trees are planted along the park’s historic avenues, providing a healthy injection of colour, and magical mists hang over the river and wetland area on chilly mornings.



Set in a disused nineteenth-century cemetery, this is the only woodland in Tower Hamlets and its 33 acres are home to a wide variety of wild plants and animals. This weekend sees pumpkin-carving, bat walks and family-friendly storytelling taking place.

Slap-bang in the middle of London, St James’s Park is currently serving up some top fiery foliage and, according to Instagram, some very cute squirrels scampering about within it. Swing by the central lake, where you’ll find wildfowl including pelicans hanging out, and hop onto the bridge for excellent views of Buckingham Palace.

Hampstead Heath is a romantic setting all year round, but add autumn hues and it reaches new levels. Spend the day strutting across its grassy sprawl, exploring its meadows and magical woodland areas.

