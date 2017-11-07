The V&A is officially London’s favourite museum

Forget rats – in London you’re never more than six feet away from a museum*. As a city, we’re fiercely proud of our thriving cultural scene and fascinating heritage, but which museum is London’s favourite?

It’s a tough question to answer. But over 1,300 Time Out readers did just that, bestowing the V&A, the home of design and decorative arts in South Kensington, with the honour of being the most treasured museum in London with 16 percent of the vote.

‘We are honoured that Time Out readers have voted us their favourite London museum,’ Tim Reeve, the V&A’s deputy director said. ‘This year has been exceptional for the V&A, with record-breaking numbers coming to experience our blockbuster exhibitions from Pink Floyd to Plywood, and to the V&A’s new Exhibition Road Quarter, brought alive by our Reveal festival this summer. We hope that Londoners will continue to be inspired by our exhibitions, galleries, events and family activities in 2018 and beyond.’

Sir John Soane’s Museum was pipped to the post, coming in second with 15 percent, while the British Museum scored the third spot with 10 percent. The Wellcome Collection, Natural History Museum and Design Museum all got a respectable nine percent of the vote, the Science Museum followed closely with eight percent, and the Imperial War Museum, Old Operating Theatre Museum, and Viktor Wynd’s Museum of Curiosities made up the rest of the top 10 with three percent each.

*This is probably not true.

