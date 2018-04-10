12 of London’s most Instagrammable restaurants

Today is your last chance to vote in the Time Out Love London Awards – an opportunity for you to pick the places you love (from bars and cafés to parks and culture spots) and get us shouting about them. Voting closes tonight, but if you’re still in need of inspiration here’s a bit of stimulus via the medium of Instagram.

Today’s spotlight is on the city’s most Instagrammable restaurants, all of which have snap-worthy interiors (and in most cases, exteriors too). From the stunning sunken tables of Uchi to the perennial pink paradise that is the Sketch Gallery, the decor you’ll discover at these foodie hotspots is as sumptuous as the food.

1. Located in a former greengrocer’s in Borough Market, Arthur Hooper’s is super stylish.

2. ‘Friends’-esque exposed brick and plenty of foliage make for perfect Insta fodder at Morty & Bob’s in Hackney.

3. Sketch Gallery in Mayfair is perhaps the most photographed dining spot of them all, thanks to pastel pink interiors and David Shrigley artwork.

4. People pop down to Piccadilly en masse for the art deco backdrop of Brasserie Zédel : it’s a total timewarp.

5. Roaring ’20s decor and ‘press for champagne’ buzzers at each booth make Bob Bob Ricard in Soho a particularly shareable spot.

6. Get a load of the sunken tables and Japanese vibes at Uchi in Clapton.

7. The pretty patterned tiles and warm hues of Soho Sri Lankan hotspot Hoppers require no filters.

8. Hoxton’s Cub has an aura, with low-hanging lamps suspended above retro mustard booths.

9. Berners Tavern in Fitzrovia has an ornate ceiling worthy of an entire evening of Instagram Stories.

10. Enormous arched windows and stylish mini-booths make Malibu Kitchen at The Ned must for Instagrammers.

11. Light, foliage and contemporary splendour send people snap-happy at the Begging Bowl in Peckham.

12. This list wouldn’t be complete without The Wolseley , a photo fave for tourists and Londoners alike due to its abiding grandeur.

