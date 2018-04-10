  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

12 of London’s most Instagrammable restaurants

By Samantha Willis Posted: Tuesday April 10 2018, 2:40pm

12 of London’s most Instagrammable restaurants

Today is your last chance to vote in the Time Out Love London Awards – an opportunity for you to pick the places you love (from bars and cafés to parks and culture spots) and get us shouting about them. Voting closes tonight, but if you’re still in need of inspiration here’s a bit of stimulus via the medium of Instagram.

Today’s spotlight is on the city’s most Instagrammable restaurants, all of which have snap-worthy interiors (and in most cases, exteriors too). From the stunning sunken tables of Uchi to the perennial pink paradise that is the Sketch Gallery, the decor you’ll discover at these foodie hotspots is as sumptuous as the food.

1. Located in a former greengrocer’s in Borough Market, Arthur Hooper’s is super stylish.

2. ‘Friends’-esque exposed brick and plenty of foliage make for perfect Insta fodder at Morty & Bob’s in Hackney.

Yesterday, people kept asking if I was jetlagged, and I said no. Then last night, I fell asleep at 7pm and woke up at 2am, and then I went back to sleep again at 4am. So maybe I am jetlagged?? 🤔🤔 Happy Easter Sunday, and enjoy your chocolate eggs and Sunday brunch! . #lovelondonweekend #mcrxldn #visitlondon #lovelondon #timeoutlondon #prettylittlelondon #timeoutlondon #lovegreatbritain #living_europe #travelerinlondon #coffeeshopvibes #coffeeshopcorners #cafehopping #caffeinecouture #sodomino #mydomaine #interiorwarrior #interiorinspo #designinspiration #elledecor #anthropologie #apartmenttherapy #wheretofindme #passionpassport #dametraveler #theeverygirl #theartofslowliving #lifewelltravelled #theprettycities #mytinyatlas

A post shared by Davina⚡️ (@heydavina) on

3. Sketch Gallery in Mayfair is perhaps the most photographed dining spot of them all, thanks to pastel pink interiors and David Shrigley artwork.

💭 @sketchlondon

A post shared by Taylah Miller (@taylahmiller) on

4. People pop down to Piccadilly en masse for the art deco backdrop of Brasserie Zédel: it’s a total timewarp.

Really wouldn’t mind spending the rest of this drizzly morning here @brasseriezedel ☕️🥐. • This was the last stop of our @regentstreetw1 food safari where we appreciated the interior as much as the desserts! I love how the ground floor serves as a cosy cafe and in contrast the main dining room downstairs was opulent, complete with pinkish marble walls, a high ceiling dressed with a grand chandelier and also a snazzy piano player. The amount of gems in London’s dining scene still amazes me sometimes! • Head over to @regentstreetw1 for details on how to win a spot to the food safari led by @rosiefoodie. You can also see my Stories of the experience on the highlights saved in my profile. #ad #regentstreet #flavoursofspring

A post shared by Jo Yee (@candidsbyjo) on

5. Roaring ’20s decor and ‘press for champagne’ buzzers at each booth make Bob Bob Ricard in Soho a particularly shareable spot.

6. Get a load of the sunken tables and Japanese vibes at Uchi in Clapton.

🇯🇵 || What sunken-table dreams are made of || 🇯🇵

A post shared by Ben Allnatt (@benallnatt) on

7. The pretty patterned tiles and warm hues of Soho Sri Lankan hotspot Hoppers require no filters.

8. Hoxton’s Cub has an aura, with low-hanging lamps suspended above retro mustard booths.

drinks on drinks on drinks 🍸🔥 #sos #cub #muschielicheni

A post shared by Bianca 👻 (@bibs.mac) on

9. Berners Tavern in Fitzrovia has an ornate ceiling worthy of an entire evening of Instagram Stories.

chandelier.

A post shared by heiko hebig (@hebig) on

10. Enormous arched windows and stylish mini-booths make Malibu Kitchen at The Ned must for Instagrammers.

Tacos and sweet potato fries with @hellopoe. Yeah I’d call that a kick-ass Tuesday.

A post shared by Charlotte Hu (@charlottehuco) on

11. Light, foliage and contemporary splendour send people snap-happy at the Begging Bowl in Peckham.

12. This list wouldn’t be complete without The Wolseley, a photo fave for tourists and Londoners alike due to its abiding grandeur.

✨Brunch✨

A post shared by Caroline Carneros (@carolinecarneros) on

Now it’s your turn! Vote for your favourite pretty-as-a-picture local restaurant.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest