35 fabulous things to do in London this weekend

Make the most of your sweet downtime by looking at cool photographs straight from the ‘60s at Proud Central, guzzling down top-notch craft beer at Tottenham’s Pressure Drop brewery and staying up into the early hours on Sunday to catch all the touchdowns of the Super Bowl LII – the screenings at Roadtrip, The Social and the Bethnal Green Star are our best bets.



CENTRAL

‘Sixties Style: Shot by Duffy’. Proud Central. Sat-Sun. Free. Throw on your most psychedelic shirt and swing over to Proud Galleries, which is paying homage to ‘60s style with an exhibition of photographer Brian Duffy’s snaps. He shot everyone from John Lennon to David Bowie (including 1973’s iconic ‘Aladdin Sane’ cover) and Grace Coddington to Jean Shrimpton.

Cancer Research Winter Run. Various Locations. Sun. Free to watch. A whopping 25,000 runners are registered to take part in this 10km race through the capital raising money for Cancer Research. Cheer them on as they whizz past Trafalgar Square, curve through the City and finish up in Whitehall.

The First Stuart Hall Public Conversation. Conway Hall. Sat. £15. Ponder the political and economic changes taking place across the world at this afternoon of talks, readings and performances on what would have been cultural theorist and political activist Professor Stuart Hall’s 86th birthday.

‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’. Vaudeville Theatre. Sat. £19.50-£75. Kathy Burke directs Oscar Wilde’s tart society comedy. Go to see Jennifer Saunders’s brilliant return to the stage.

Bombay Bustle. 29 Maddox St, W1S 2PA. Pay a trip to our restaurant of the week – a casual spin-off of the swish Jamavar, just off Regent Street. It smells great and it’s a darn sight more affordable than any of the other stylish Indian restaurants in Mayfair.

Linje Tio pop-up. 100 Wardour St. Sat. Prices vary. Imbibe at a pop-up version of one of the world’s best bars at 100 Wardour St. Their ten-day takeover is so cool the ice it uses is chipped off a Swedish ‘berg.

‘John’. National Theatre. Sat. £15-£50. See Annie Baker’s epic drama set in a creepy B&B. It’s a haunting tour de force.

Billy and Jack’s 24-hour Supper Club. Plum + Spilt Milk. Sun. From £45. Chow down and dig deep: ‘MasterChef’ contestants Billy and Jack are fundraising for Cancer Research UK with a 24-hour supper club on Sunday. Think of all that washing up.

‘Charles 1: King and Collector’. Royal Academy of Arts. Sat-Sun. £18, £12 concs. Take a look at a dead king’s art collection, partly reunited. Power, intrigue, sex and inbreeding, this show’s got it all.

Super Bowl Party. The Social. Sun. £5-£10. The Social has rustled up all the perfect ingredients for an epic Super Bowl party and whisked them into a night of OTT Americana. Big burgers, big beers, big screens – no regrets.

‘Crossroads: Kauffman, Judd and Morris’. Spruth Magers. Sat. Free. See a whole lot of very little at this show of big names from minimalism’s past. It’s a pure, visual and totally hypnotising art experience.

Hip Hop Karaoke Payday Party. Tate Modern. Sat. From £9.50. Rejoice at your healthy bank balance with Hip Hop Karaoke, who’ll let you unleash your inner Kanye. And Brooklyn Brewery will be on hand to help you say goodbye to Dry January.





NORTH

Berber & Q Pita Party. Berber & Q Shawarma Bar. Sun. £26-£53. Tuck into mini pitas bursting with fillings from Smokestack Breddos Tacos and Honey & Co, all paired with ‘flights’ of cocktail shooters.

Open Mic & Scallywags Disco. Grow Heathrow. Sat. Free. Every first Saturday of the month, musicians and DJs join Grow Heathrow for a knees-up on a pedal-powered stage. Pirate costumes are encouraged.

Pressure Drop & Pals Vol 1. Unit 6 Lockwood Industrial Estate. Sat. Free entry. Guzzle beer from the Bristol-based Grounded Brewers and get vegan grub from Club Mexicana.

North London Brew Fest. The Snooty Fox. Sat. Free entry. Join the last day of this craft beer festival, which has an impressive array of cask ales and keg beers for you to quaff down. Meet brewers behind some of your favourite ales and dance the night away to rock ‘n’ roll and soul tunes.







EAST

‘Another Time Another Place’. Stour Space. Sat-Sun. Free. In the ‘70s and ‘80s Hackney was an area still recovering from the impact of post-war ‘slum clearance’. Delve into its history at this show of unseen images by Neil Martinson.

Som Saa Late. Sat. Free entry. Get Thai-ed up (sorry) in Spitalfields this Saturday night as awesome eatery Som Saa hosts a late-night party. There’ll be mash-up food and cocktails from pop-up legend Rita’s plus DJs till 3am.

Super Bowl Screening. Roadtrip. Sun. Free. Whether you’re a diehard American football fan or just want an excuse to spend Sunday night drinking beer, Old Street bar Roadtrip will be screening the Super Bowl LII from 8pm to the bitter end.

‘Doctor Who’: The Quiz of Rassilon. Sebright Arms. Sun. £2pp. This gloriously nerdy who’s-Who of all things Gallifrey-related is putting on a special edition all about the female characters alongside other Time Lord-testing activities and quote challenges.

Swap Shop. Ziferblat. Sun. £5. If you have a ton of Christmas presents you’ll never use, bring (or sneak) them into this swap shop. Even if no one wants your stuff it’ll be donated to charity. Just don’t tell your nan.

Explore the Urban Forest: Hackney-Haggerston. Meet at Haggerston Overground. Sun. £18. Spot Strawberry Trees, Dawn Redwoods, Persian Ironwoods and Almonds on this street tree tour led by Paul Wood – an appropriate name if we ever heard one.

Mariah and Friendz: The ‘I Don’t Know Her’ Ball. Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Sat. £8. Pop’s sassiest singer and her shade for a fellow diva, J-Lo, is the focus of this high-octane drag and burlesque party. It’ll spin sounds by Mariah’s nemesis, Ms Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, and, of course, La Carey herself.

Super Bowl. Star of Bethnal Green. Sun. £5-£17.50. This East End boozer is dishing up the big game on its big screens as well as a mighty fine selection of all-American classics, including buffalo wings and potato salad.

‘International Weird Collage Show’. Jealous East. Sat-Sun. Free. Feast your eyes on contemporary collages made by top-notch cutters and stickers from across the globe.

Walthamstow Vegan Market. Wild Card Brewery. Sun. Free entry. This showcase of delicious vegan food being made in E17 and beyond is handily held at Wild Card Brewery so you can also pick up great booze while you’re there.

Hackney Flea Market. Abney Public Hall. Sat-Sun. Free entry. If you’re on the hunt for costume jewellery, vintage fabrics, salvaged furniture, old maps and reclaimed fixtures and fittings you’ll find it all here.







SOUTH

The South London Soul Train. The Bussey Building. Sat. £13. Throw some shapes to tunes from the Heavy Beat Brass Band as they play live at this classic south London night.

‘Florilegium’. Lewisham Art House. Sat-Sun. Free. See Anita Gwynn’s drawings and mono prints of lush flowers and green scenes to reacquaint yourself with the natural world.

Live Jazz. The Job Centre. Sat. Free. On the first Saturday of every month this Deptford joint plays live jazz. Head on down this weekend, grab an Old Fashioned and let the fusion sounds melt your face off.

Films for Food: ‘National Bird’ screening. DIY Space for London. Sun. Free (bring non-perishable food donations). Catch this screening of critically acclaimed documentary ‘National Bird’, which follows three whistleblowers in the US, and follow it up by joining a Q+A with the director. It’s free entry, but you must bring a bag of non-perishable food to be donated to Southwark’s Pecan Food Bank.

Reggaeoke. Upstairs at the Ritzy. Sat. £8. Take to the stage and belt out your fave reggae track at this high-octane sing-along. If you’re not confident with your vocal chords, dance along instead.

WEST

‘The Open House’. Print Room. Sat. £16-£28. See this savage black comedy from US ironist Will Eno. This is audacious writing with a big twist.

The Hansom Cab. 84-86 Earl’s Court Rd, W8 6EG. Our bar of the week is this pub, formerly owned by, erm, Piers Morgan, which has been transformed into a craft beer house. Head along for fair-priced craft ale – a rarity in this neck of the woods.

‘Ferrari: Under the Skin’. Design Museum. Sat-Sun. £18. Petrolheads better get into gear because the Design Museum has been taken over by a whole host of glamorous motors.

Main image: Chris Kelly/ Flickr