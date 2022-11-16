A booking app has revealed the 10 most in-demand London restaurants right now

Times are tough for London’s hospitality scene right now, as long-suffering restaurants struggle to cope with a staffing crisis, shortages of everything from eggs to mustard, and increasingly cash-strapped customers. But that doesn’t mean that everywhere is struggling to get punters through the doors. Far from it. In fact, it’s still nigh on impossible to get a table at some of this city’s most hyped spots, unless you’ve got shark-like reflexes or the patience of the proverbial tortoise.

Now, booking app Resy has released the name of the top ten London restaurants its users are most desperate to visit. These are places that the most users have placed on their ‘notify list’, meaning that they’ll get alerted when a table comes up.

Here’s the hotlist, in alphabetical order:

Bubala Soho

Cafe Cecilia

Ikoyi

Manteca

Rita’s

Rochelle Canteen

The Pelican

The Tamil Prince

Trattoria Brutto

Trullo

As you might expect, the list is dominated by restaurants that have opened over the past year or so, with much accompanying fanfare and hype: recently, Time Out reviewers raved about curry-slinging gastropub The Tamil Prince and veggie Middle Eastern paradise Bubala Soho. But there are also some longer-standing entries on the list, like Trullo, the much-loved Highbury trattoria famed for its gorgeously silky pasta, which opened back in 2010. And Rochelle Canteen has been a sought-after Shoreditch hangout spot for more than a decade: it’s accessed via a buzzer on a hidden door by an ever-growing crowd of in-the-know (and hungry) Londoners.

