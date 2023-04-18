London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Japan
Photo: TBS

A new West End ticket sale is cutting the price of London’s fanciest theatre seats

The Best of the Best lets you get the best seat in London’s best shows… somewhat cheaper

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

If you’ve ever wanted to splash the cash on some fancy West End stall tickets then now is probably as good a moment as any, thanks to a new Theatreland ticket promotion – partnered with Time Out – wherein you can get the choicest seats at some of London’s best shows at a special price.

Dubbed The Best of the Best, the promotion covers the following West End blockbusters: ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Aspects of Love’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Groundhog Day’, ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’, ‘Tina’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, ‘Crazy for You’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘Guys and Dolls’.   

If you book between now and May 1 via this link, you can basically get money off the top rates for all these shows.

We won’t lie: theatre can be an expensive business, and a £40 saving on best seats for the two-part ‘Cursed Child’ is still going to leave you paying £192. Still, £40 saved is £40 saved, and most of the shows participating have a range of prices in the promotion, eg at ‘Back to Future’ you can splash the cash and pay £102 for a £119 seat, or go for a more modest £55 for a £66 seat.

There are splashier sales dotted around the year that offer actively cheap seats; The Best of the Best is going for something a little different, but it’s well worth it if you were thinking of spending big on one of those shows already.

The Best of the Best ticker offer runs until May 1. Book here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2023.

All the road closures and travel restrictions for King Charles’s coronation.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.