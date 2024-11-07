The 2024 edition of south London jazz, funk and soul day festival Cross the Tracks overcame adversity (one of its headliners pulled out last-minute) to pull off a fantastic musical celebration. And yesterday (November 6) Cross the Tracks set up another brilliant edition in 2025, revealing a huge first wave of acts.

Cross the Tracks 2025 will take place on Sunday May 25 – the day after Field Day, which is returning to Brockwell Park next year (and announced its first wave of acts this week). It’ll be headlined by none other than Mercury-prize winning soul titan Michael Kiwanuka.

And Kiwanuka isn’t the only exciting name already confirmed for Cross the Tracks 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about the festival, from the lineup so far to tickets.

Date and location

The next edition of Cross the Tracks will take place in south London’s Brockwell Park on Sunday May 25 2025.

Lineup

The first confirmed headliner is Michael Kiwanuka, though also high on the bill are: Jordan Rakei, Nala Sinephro, Cymande, Sinead Harnett, Bashy, Gilles Peterson, Skinshape, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 and Bilal.

Lower down the lineup, also playing from the first wave are Baby Rose, Lynda Dawn, Jaz Karis, Egyptian Lover, Aba Shanti-I, Channel One, Shae Universe, Fabiana Palladino, JGrrey, Rubii, musclecars, Shy One, Ruby Savage, Jazzboi, Thee Sinseers & The Altons, Moses Yoofee Trio, Allysha Joy, Daste, LULU, Marla Kether, Handson Family Pres. The Heritage Stage, Olympia Vitalis, Jessy Blakemore, Summer Banton, Tia Gordon and Kaicrewsade.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are already on sale, starting from £54.50 (plus a £5.45 booking fee). Buy tickets and find out more here.

