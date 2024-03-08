Morgan Wallen is the final headliner of BST Hyde Park 2024 – here’s how to get tickets

Everything you need to know about the record-breaking country star’s massive London festival show this summer

Following the announcement of massive headliners like Stevie Nicks, SZA, Kylie and Kings of Leon, BST Hyde Park 2024 has just named country superstar Morgan Wallen as its final headliner.

The US chart-topping country pop singer last played London at the O2 Arena in December 2023, so Wallen’s clearly on a bit of a roll in the capital at the mo. Wallen’s third studio album ‘One Thing at a Time’ was released last year and broke all kinds of records across the Pond, notably seeing all 36 of its tracks enter the charts at once.

Keen to catch Morgan Wallen at BST this summer? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from presale and ticket prices to the rest of the line-up.

When is Morgan Wallen playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Wallen’s headline show will be on Thursday July 4.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale kicks off at 10am on Wednesday March 13. You’ll be able to buy ticks on the official BST website.

Is there a presale?

There will be several presales. American Express cardmembers can already buy tickets (they went live at 10am today, March 8). Alternatively, you can sign up for an official fan presale that kicks off at 10am on March 11.

You can sign up and find out more about both presales here.

How much will tickets cost?

General admission will start at £90.45 and stretch to £101.15, while VIP and Gold Circle packages will be priced higher.

Who’s on Morgan Wallen’s BST Hyde Park line-up?

No names have yet been announced as support for Wallen in Hyde Park this summer. Keep an eye on this page – we’ll update it when the rest of the line-up is announced.

What’s been said about the show?

Wallen said about his performance at BST: ‘Last fall was my first time in the UK and man, I loved it. I saw so much while I was there, and the people were incredible. To play where legendary artists like Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones have played is a huge honor for me and my band, and we can’t wait to be back.’

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2024?

The other titans at the top of BST Hyde Park’s bills this summer are SZA (June 29), Kings of Leon (June 30), Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6), Shania Twain (July 7), Stevie Nicks (July 12), Kylie Minogue (July 13) and Stray Kids (July 14).

