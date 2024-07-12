Stray Kids at BST Hyde Park 2024: timings and everything you need to know

This year’s BST Hyde Park has been one for the ages. Huge stars from across the world have descended on central London’s biggest park over the last month, with SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks and Kylie Minogue all performing headline sets. And this Sunday South Korean group Stray Kids will be seeing the festival out.

This weekend marks the first time that the eight-member group are playing at a UK festival – so it’s a pretty massive deal. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N are BST Hyde Park’s final 2024 headliners.

Planning on heading to see Stray Kids this Sunday? Here’s all the info you need to know.

When are Stray Kids playing BST Hyde Park?

The K-pop band is performing on the Great Oak Stage in Hyde Park on Sunday July 14.

What time do gates open at BST Hyde Park?

The BST gates will open at 2pm with last entry at 8.30pm. VIP and primary entry ticket holders will be able to enter from 1pm.

What time will Stray Kids come on stage?

They’ll take to the stage at 8.20pm and are due to finish at 10pm.

Who is supporting Stray Kids at BST Hyde Park?

This is the full line up for the final day of BST Hyde Park, with stage splits.

The Great Oak Stage

2.40pm: KIRE

3.40pm: NMIXX

4.55pm: Alec Benjamin

6.20pm: Maisie Peters

8.20: Stray Kids

The Rainbow Stage

3.10pm: Bellah Mae

4.20pm: Elijah Woods

5.40pm: Dhruv

The Birdcage Stag

3.10pm: AlienBlaze

4.20pm: Ben Ellis

5.40pm: Tyler Lewis

The Cuban Garage Stage

3.10pm: The Live Carnival

5.40pm: The Cuban Brothers

Are there any tickets left?

There sure are. Fans can still get their hands on general admission, primary entry and VIP packages over on the BST website. Tickets start from £112.

What is the setlist?

We won’t know for sure until the performance. But based on their recent shows, it could look something like this:

Fairytale CHILL CASE 143 Lost Me WHY? MEGAVERSE Hall of Fame GET LIT District 9 Booster LALALALA Blind Spot FAM MIROH

What will the weather be like?

After a week of grey clouds and rain, the Met Office is predicting sunshine for Sunday, with potential highs of 23C.

Will BST Hyde Park be showing the Euro 2024 final?

The festival hasn’t shared any plans to show the big England v Spain Euro 2024 final game, which kicks off at 8pm on Sunday. We’ll update this if anything changes.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.