Where to eat and drink in London this weekend: March 13-15

With everything that’s been going on this week, we think the recommendation ‘treat yourself’ has never been more relevant. For the perfect pick-me-up, take advantage of the ever-so-slightly warmer spring temperatures (while they last) and take yourself out to a new dining hot spot. If you’re looking for foodie inspiration, hit up our recommended new restaurants and bars to have some memorable grub and enjoy a bit of escapism – you know, via your taste buds.
Vardo
What is it?
A new small-plates restaurant from the Caravan team.
Why go?
Jerusalem artichokes, retractable glass walls, people-watching.
Perfect for
A special date night or celebratory occasion.
Where is it?
9 Duke of York Square, SW3 4LY.
Closest transport
Sloane Square tube.
We say
‘Nearly everything we ate was terrific: bright, thrilling plates, their bold ingredients plucked from every shelf of the world’s larder.’
Tania Ballantine
Read the full Vardo review.
Berto
What is it?
A pasta place from the people behind Zia Lucia.
Why go?
For cacio e pepe that’s as good as Padella’s. Seriously.
Perfect for
Those days when you want to eat your body weight in pasta.
Where is it?
155 Holloway Road, N7 8LX.
Closest transport
Holloway Road tube.
We say
‘The cacio e pepe tonnarelli (chunky-looking spaghetti) was silky and wonderfully tangy, delivering a warm smack of pepper with each forkful.’
Liz Darke
Read the full Berto review.
Angelina
What is it?
A chic fusion restaurant serving Japanese-Italian cooking.
Why go?
An elegant space, down-to-earth service and a five-plate tasting menu that changes twice weekly.
Perfect for
Thrill-seeking diners on the hunt for the next fusion food trend.
Where is it?
56 Dalston Lane, E8 3AH.
Closest transport
Dalston Junction rail.
We say
‘A giant raviolo came in a tonkotsu-style broth and dotted with crisp guanciale hunks. Later, I could have lapped the velvety soy butter on a John Dory fillet by the gallon.’
Megan Carnegie
Read the full Angelina review.
Smokey Kudu
What is it?
The boozy offspring of South African restaurant Kudu.
Why go?
To have a Margarita, Mojito or Sazerac like you’ve never had before.
Perfect for
A night of cocktails with a side of biltong.
Where is it?
Arch 133, Queens Road, SE15 2ND.
Closest transport
Queens Road Peckham Overground.
We say
‘The signature Smokey Kudu is a whisky Old Fashioned served in a bottle and smoked with South African spices.‘
Laura Richards
Read the full Smokey Kudu review.
