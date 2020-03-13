Where to eat and drink in London this weekend: March 13-15

With everything that’s been going on this week, we think the recommendation ‘treat yourself’ has never been more relevant. For the perfect pick-me-up, take advantage of the ever-so-slightly warmer spring temperatures (while they last) and take yourself out to a new dining hot spot. If you’re looking for foodie inspiration, hit up our recommended new restaurants and bars to have some memorable grub and enjoy a bit of escapism – you know, via your taste buds.

Photograph: Issy Croker

What is it?

A new small-plates restaurant from the Caravan team.

Why go?

Jerusalem artichokes, retractable glass walls, people-watching.

Perfect for

A special date night or celebratory occasion.

Where is it?

9 Duke of York Square, SW3 4LY.

Closest transport

Sloane Square tube.

We say

‘Nearly everything we ate was terrific: bright, thrilling plates, their bold ingredients plucked from every shelf of the world’s larder.’

Tania Ballantine

Read the full Vardo review.

Photograph: Haydon Perrior

What is it?

A pasta place from the people behind Zia Lucia.

Why go?

For cacio e pepe that’s as good as Padella’s. Seriously.

Perfect for

Those days when you want to eat your body weight in pasta.

Where is it?

155 Holloway Road, N7 8LX.

Closest transport

Holloway Road tube.

We say

‘The cacio e pepe tonnarelli (chunky-looking spaghetti) was silky and wonderfully tangy, delivering a warm smack of pepper with each forkful.’

Liz Darke

Read the full Berto review.

Photograph: Angelina

What is it?

A chic fusion restaurant serving Japanese-Italian cooking.

Why go?

An elegant space, down-to-earth service and a five-plate tasting menu that changes twice weekly.

Perfect for

Thrill-seeking diners on the hunt for the next fusion food trend.

Where is it?

56 Dalston Lane, E8 3AH.

Closest transport

Dalston Junction rail.

We say

‘A giant raviolo came in a tonkotsu-style broth and dotted with crisp guanciale hunks. Later, I could have lapped the velvety soy butter on a John Dory fillet by the gallon.’

Megan Carnegie

Read the full Angelina review.

Photograph: Andy Parsons

What is it?

The boozy offspring of South African restaurant Kudu.

Why go?

To have a Margarita, Mojito or Sazerac like you’ve never had before.

Perfect for

A night of cocktails with a side of biltong.

Where is it?

Arch 133, Queens Road, SE15 2ND.

Closest transport

Queens Road Peckham Overground.

We say

‘The signature Smokey Kudu is a whisky Old Fashioned served in a bottle and smoked with South African spices.‘

Laura Richards

Read the full Smokey Kudu review.

Check out last week’s picks for where to eat and drink in London.

There are even more recommendations here.



Find yet more weekend eating inspiration in our list of London’s 100 best restaurants.



Or get into the good stuff at one of London’s best bars.