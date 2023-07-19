The original Rasa is still going strong, serving the vegetarian dishes from Kerala with which it broke the anglicised curry-house mould way back in 1997. The hot-pink interior sees a roaring trade throughout the week, thanks to the great Indian cooking at very reasonable prices. Following snacks (not just poppadoms, but achappam and pappadavadai too) with pickles, you could have a masala dosa, but that hardly seems the point.
Eating out in Stokey is always a good time. A perfect day in N16 would start with shakshuka at brilliant brunch spot The Good Egg, followed by lunch tacos at Sonora Taqueria and then an all-out Indian veggie feast at Rasa or maybe Scottish-Spanish tapas at Escocesa. But we'll leave it up to you to make your own edible agenda; to help, here are the very best restaurants in Stoke Newington.
