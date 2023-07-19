London
Escocesa
© Jamie Lau

The best Stoke Newington restaurants

Discover our favourite places to eat in this friendly north east London neighbourhood

Leonie Cooper
Eating out in Stokey is always a good time. A perfect day in N16 would start with shakshuka at brilliant brunch spot The Good Egg, followed by lunch tacos at Sonora Taqueria and then an all-out Indian veggie feast at Rasa or maybe Scottish-Spanish tapas at Escocesa. But we'll leave it up to you to make your own edible agenda; to help, here are the very best restaurants in Stoke Newington. 

RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Hackney

Top Stoke Newington Restaurants

Rasa
Rob Grieg

1. Rasa

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 1 of 4

The original Rasa is still going strong, serving the vegetarian dishes from Kerala with which it broke the anglicised curry-house mould way back in 1997. The hot-pink interior sees a roaring trade throughout the week, thanks to the great Indian cooking at very reasonable prices. Following snacks (not just poppadoms, but achappam and pappadavadai too) with pickles, you could have a masala dosa, but that hardly seems the point. 

Escocesa
© Jamie Lau

2. Escocesa

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

'Escocesa’ is Spanish for ‘Scottish’ – a clue to the set-up at this Stoke Newington tapas bar, which uses Scots ingredients to make incredible Spanish scran. Church Street is roughly a third of the way from Sauchiehall Street to La Rambla, and Escocesa is clearly two-thirds Spanish. Menu staples include juicy pan con tomate, piquant patatas bravas and tortilla that yields easily under the fork. The fried baby squid is crisp not greasy. Still, the Calendonian accent is strong, with Scottish seafood among the specials: scallops from Ullapool, langoustines from Lochinver. 

Sonora Taquería
Sonora

3. Sonora Taquería

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 1 of 4

A slice of Echo Park in Stoke Newington, this LA-style taco joint offers three short menus; one for breakfast burritos, and one each for grill and guisado (braised) tacos. Most are pork and beef-based, though there’s a cactus leaf nopales offering for vegetarians and faux chorizo for vegans. A sensible diner would order three tacos, but you’d be within your rights to order four, even five. Prices are an extremely reasonable £3.50 to £5, and though they look petite, Sonora’s paper-thin tortillas come packed to the floury brim. Truly excellent stuff. 

The Good Egg
© Giulia Mule

4. The Good Egg

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

Part New York diner, part Middle Eastern deli, The Good Egg is the kind of daytime dining spot you'll want to come back to again and again (but make sure you turn up before their 3.30pm weekday and 5pm weekend closing times). The extremely chill energy is complimented by its extremely decent food. Here, everything is brunch; from shakshuka with preserved lemon yoghurt, za’atar and fluffy pita to boureka with spiced potato, caramelised onion and dates or a challah french toast sandwich with poached rhubarb and orange syrup. A big fat yum to all that. 

Read review
5. The Clarence Tavern

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Stoke Newington

This grand corner boozer has gone through various iterations over the years – many will remember it as The Defoe neighbourhood pub. It's now extremely bougie, serving up the likes of fregola-stuffed summer squash with parmesan cream, artichoke, datterini tomatoes and black olive to a very chic crowd. They also have an outpost at Kettner’s, if you're ever looking for a slice of Stokey in Soho.

6. Rubedo

  • Restaurants
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 2 of 4

A homely, Italian inspired restaurant with bar seating and a handful of tables in a modest space. The menu changes regularly, but the focus remains on 'European bistro', such as smoked haddock soup, turnip and almond salad, and gnocco fritto (fried dumplings from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy).

 

Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria
Photo: Andy Parsons

7. Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Stoke Newington

Napoli-style pizza done delightfully. Thin, crispy and served with beautiful burnt bubbles in the dough, what makes the pizza really special is its softness. No exaggeration, you can cut through this base with the edge of a fork, and it comes so saucy and voluptuous you actually have to cradle each piece with both hands to keep things together.

8. Il Bacio Express

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Stoke Newington

Il Bacio's been serving up splendid pizza and pasta for yonks, and long may it continue. Grab the Sardinian specials such as pasta with cuttle fish and green peas in a slow cooked tomato sauce or homemade ravioli filled with potatoes, mint and pecorino cheese. Very decent pizzas are all just over a tenner. Cute as hell. 

9. Itto

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • South Asian
  • Stoke Newington
  • price 1 of 4

The pair of oriental beckoning cats on a shelf, who greet customers with a smile and a wave, are one of the few giveaways as to this local eaterie’s cuisine. You certainly wouldn’t pick it from the otherwise nondescript and coldly modern interior – wooden floor, plain walls, bare wooden tables. Still, the sweet and friendly service warms the place up. The overly long menu trips across Japan, Thailand, China and Vietnam, picking up mostly obvious choices along the way. It’s ideal if, say, you fancy a Thai and your partner has a yen for Japanese.

Blue Legume

10. Blue Legume

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Stoke Newington

A noticeboard crammed with adverts for gardeners and yoga classes reinforces Blue Legume’s local vibe. You get the sense that everyone eating here lives within a five-minute radius. Weekends see a younger crowd healing hangovers with a standard breakfast menu. Grilled cumberland sausages, crispy hash browns, tiny button mushrooms, smoked bacon, a perfectly poached egg and a dollop of baked beans populated a generous plate. Thick scotch pancakes soaked up a pool of maple syrup, while the scrambled eggs were rich with cream.

