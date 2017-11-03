Thanksgiving meals in London
Give thanks for a bountiful harvest and stuff your face, US-style at these Thanksgiving feasts in London restaurants
Let’s hear it for the ‘special relationship’! With a huge number of US expats living in London, it’s no wonder many London restaurants choose to celebrate the main culinary festival of the States. Falling on the fourth Thursday of November – this year it's Thursday November 24 – Thanksgiving is your chance to have a pre-Christmas turkey dinner with our top pick of places to celebrate in London.
Balthazar
Balthazar was born and raised in New York, so a Thanksgiving dinner at its London branch should transport you back to the States. This year’s set menu kicks off with a gingerbread-spiced cocktail, followed by three courses – highlights include traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings (plus winter kale salad), and pecan pudding. £55 a head.
Bea's of Bloomsbury
Serving roast turkey or oven-baked squash for the veggies with buttery mash, roasted sweet potatoes and sage and onion stuffing, Bea’s of Bloomsbury is celebrating Thanksgiving in style. Choose from pumpkin pie or berry and passion fruit cheesecake for afters. £35.50 per person.
Big Easy Covent Garden
A choice of two all-American feasts: either a pit-smoked turkey served with stuffing, cornbread, mashed sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, or a self-styled 'lobster fest' (£10 supplement) featuring whole lobster, lobster roll or lobster mac n cheese. It's all served family style, and bookended by squash soup or caesar salad, and banana cream or pumpkin pie. A three-course meal costs £35 (Please note: there's a different Thanksgiving menu also available at Canary Wharf and Chelsea branches).
Blues Kitchen
This year’s Thanksgiving feast at Deep South specialist the Blues Kitchen centres on a southern feast of gumbo, cornbread, buttermilk fried turkey (very 2017) and twice-baked mac’n’cheese. And don't forget some New Orleans gumbo to start and sweet pumpkin pie and marshmallow to finish. Book £29.95 tickets and you'll be treated to live blues from house band The Beekays until 1am. The Shoreditch and Brixton venues will also be celebrating.
Bodean's
Book ahead for a smoky taste of Americana. These city-wide barbecue outposts are charging £27.95 per person for a meal that includes a choice of clam chowder or a quesadilla (with a chicken, pulled pork or veggie filling) to start, followed by traditional turkey and then pumpkin pie for pud. You'll be as stuffed as a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.
Boondocks
From 23-25 November, this all-American joint in the City will be partying U-S-A style, with Thanksgiving feasting in the evenings. The set menu (£45 per head) focuses on spiced and roasted turkey, green bean casserole, buttermilk biscuits, sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and wild mushroom sourdough stuffing. Have it all covered with 'super awesome' gravy and then wash it down with egg nog and hot buttered cider.
Bread Street Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay’s City restaurant is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving menu, including a sharing platter of bacon-wrapped pickles, brie stuffed mushrooms and spiced wings to start, and peanut butter parfait with doughnut sticks to finish. For main course, chow down on a confit turkey leg served with bacon popcorn and a white bean and clam bake. £50 a head.
Breakfast Club
Get a taste of the American dream with the Breakfast Club’s three-course feast of US comfort food and Thanksgiving classics. The meal starts with a butternut bisque, served with jalapeño and coriander cornbread, followed by Norfolk turkey roasted in beer and bacon along with hasselback potatoes (or mac’n’cheese for the meat averse), and finished with pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream. £28 per person. Available at all branches in the evening (though tickets are required).
Bumpkin South Kensington
For a country chic Thanksgiving, head to South Ken's branch of Bumpkin. It's a cosy setting complete with a comforting three course menu with pumpkin and sage soup to start and apple pie to finish. The middle is the serious bit though, with roast turkey joined by sausage and chestnut stuffing, corn on the cob, mashed spuds and cranberry sauce. Amp it up even more with a potent Thanksgiving cocktail of bourbon, red wine and apple juice. £30 a head.
Christopher's
If you want to really push the boat out this Thanksgiving, London’s original American restaurant, Christopher’s, always puts on a good banquet. For 2017, the all-day menu features caramelised scallops with pistachio praline and parsnip cream, followed by slow-cooked ballotine of turkey with corn bread, hazelnut and cherry stuffing, and a dessert of baked pecan pie cheesecake with graham cracker ice cream and peanut butter chocolate cookie, for £60 per person. Or toast Thanksgiving without carb-loading with Thanksgiving-themed cocktails at the bar.
Cut at 45 Park Lane
It’s only fitting that US celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s Mayfair restaurant should do something special for Thanksgiving and starting at £110, we hope they’ve pulled it off. Heading up the restaurant's usual evening menu of luxury steaks is a roast turkey dish with all the trimmings - including wild-mushroom stuffing, braised greens, cranberry compote and gravy. Desserts include pumpkin and ginger cheesecake and pecan pie with maple ice cream. The diet can start in January.
JW Steakhouse
This all-American steakhouse is going all-out for Thanksgiving, with a three-course menu served from noon until 11pm (albeit in two sittings), featuring the traditional choices of turkey and pumpkin pie alongside other US favourites such as lobster and avocado cocktail, roast New York strip and bread pudding. £39 a head for lunch; £59 a head for dinner.
Rail House Cafe
Thanksgiving at this slick Nova joint is a communal affair. But fear not! ‘Sharing style’ need not always mean dinky portions, and the menu here – priced at £40 p/p – is stuffed to the gills with tweaked Yank classics. First, slosh down a cinnamon old fashioned. When oiled, move on to the platters of roast Norfolk turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, mac ’n’ cheese, glazed sprouts and bacon, maple-butter sweet potato and green beans with praline. Don't forget (you won't) to finish yourself off with pecan or pumpkin brulee pie.
Red Rooster
Thanksgiving at transplanted Harlem soul food spot Red Rooster is exactly the trad/trendy mash-up you’d expect from chef Marcus Samuelsson. There’s hyper-modish pumpkin spice espresso martinis. Cornbread with honey butter. Meatballs with potato dumplings and lingonberry jam (that’s MS’s Swedish heritage coming through), and devilled eggs with chicken skin aioli (yes please) and duck jerky. Oh, and then a straight-up, States-style turkey dinner with apple pie for afters, for £55 p/p. Happy holidays indeed.
Riding House Café
Feeling homesick for a proper shared Thanksgiving? Then, whether you’re going solo, in a pair, or in a group, book yourself a place on the sharing table at the Riding House Café. The dinner kicks off with a welcome cocktail, followed by a two-course menu: Norfolk roast turkey with cornbread and sausage stuffing with sides including maple butter sweet potatoes, or creamed corn casserole; and the likes of pumpkin brûlée pie to close. £40 a head.
