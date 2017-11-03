Thanksgiving meals in London

Thanksgiving at this slick Nova joint is a communal affair. But fear not! ‘Sharing style’ need not always mean dinky portions, and the menu here – priced at £40 p/p – is stuffed to the gills with tweaked Yank classics. First, slosh down a cinnamon old fashioned. When oiled, move on to the platters of roast Norfolk turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, mac ’n’ cheese, glazed sprouts and bacon, maple-butter sweet potato and green beans with praline. Don't forget (you won't) to finish yourself off with pecan or pumpkin brulee pie.