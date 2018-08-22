The best gluten-free restaurants in London
The reason why diners with gluten-free dietary requirements and other food intolerances seem kinda stressed when they eat out is that, until now, some chefs just haven’t grasped the importance of issues such as cross-contamination, and the difference between being gluten-intolerant and coeliac. However, things are changing, with more and more restaurants introducing interesting and diverse gluten-free options – and even 100 percent gluten-free menus – to their repertoire. Here are some of the best gluten-free restaurants in London.
Andina
It may come as a surprise, but there’s much for gluten-intolerant diners to enjoy at Martin Morales’s funky, colourful tribute to the zest and diversity of Peruvian cuisine. Dishes from the impressive gluten-free selection are prepared using a dedicated set of utensils to avoid cross-contamination, while the line-up runs from the celebrated ceviches and anticuchos to Peruvian corn cakes or grilled octopus with butterbean and lúcuma purée. For afters, try the papaya and coconut flan.
Apres Food Co
The owners of this gorgeous-looking Clerkenwell joint want us all to ‘make friends with food’ – and we’re certainly sold on the place with its low-key backstreet vibe, pretty plants in pots and cleverly contrived gluten-free cooking. Everything is nutritionally balanced, from the frittata muffins and sweet potato hash to the luscious cakes made with coconut sugar. Juice ‘shots’, homemade pressés and organic wines are on-message too.
Beyond Bread
Rich, airy brioche, fruit- and custard-filled pastries, tuna-melt toasties – this modern bakery in Fitzrovia’s Charlotte Place serves exclusively gluten-free goodies, but its chic design and runaway hits such as buttery cinnamon swirls mean that its appeal isn’t limited to coeliacs. The presence of a gluten-free bakery located so centrally warrants a quiet slice of celebratory cake – or even a fist-bump with the person in front of you in the queue.
Dishoom
Indian cuisine tends to be more forgiving to diners with food allergies and intolerances, with many dishes nominally free from dairy and gluten. However, Dishoom is a cut above when it comes to accommodating special diets: most of its grilled meats, salads, vegetable sides and curries (including the signature black dhal) are gluten-free or can be tweaked to suit coeliacs, while staff take any questions about the menu in their stride.
Duck & Waffle
Stunning 360-degree views and 24/7 opening are the big selling points at this hot cookie up on the 40th floor of Heron Tower, but the food isn’t far behind. There are always plenty of ‘gluten-conscious’ offerings on the eclectic carte – from snacks such as bacon-wrapped dates to raw yellowfin tuna with pickled watermelon or the signature ‘duck and waffle’ combo (preferably served with hojicha-stem green tea on the side).
Ethos
A self-service veggie buffet that delivers the goods from breakfast to lights out, Ethos scours the globe for culinary inspiration while keeping one eye on the coeliac market. Kick off with a gluten-free egg and spinach protein pot plus a slug of beetroot juice, lunch on Japanese miso-roasted aubergine, quorn lasagne or a ‘good green salad’, and finish with a ‘healthy’ black-bean brownie. Order and pay for your food by weight.
Farmacy
It’s all about health from the farm at this west London hangout, which peddles ‘clean indulgence’ to an eager audience of moneyed Notting Hillbillies. Farmacy is a happy, joyful, ‘free-from’ kind of place – no dairy, no sugars, no meat, no additive nasties and no gluten (in most dishes, anyway). Instead, there are lots of plant-based goodies ranging from ‘probiotic jars’ and ‘clean curries’ to macro ‘earth bowls’ and ‘syringe shots’. Very virtuous, but flavoursome too.
Farmstand
Don’t expect strawberries in December at Farmstand – a clean-lined minimalist diner inspired by the namesake roadside produce stalls of America’s Midwest. Unrefined, GM-free, sustainable and seasonal are its watchwords, and everything is free from gluten and dairy – so go wild on salad boxes bursting with veg, fish and beautifully marinated meats. Farmstand even nails a coeliac’s brekkie with coconut porridge, shakshuka and suchlike, while drinkers can sup gluten-free lager.
The Good Life Eatery
A world away from the twee suburban shenanigans of the much-loved TV sitcom, this lifestyle chain mixes caged pendant lights and industrial concrete walls with a ‘clean food’ menu involving wraps, warm bowls and superfood salads (we hope you like kale!). Gluten-free options are flagged up throughout, from acai bowls and quinoa falafels to jerk chicken burritos and matcha vanilla cake. Branches in Chelsea, Marylebone and St John’s Wood.
Granger & Co
Bill Granger has the youthful serenity of a cult leader – a great advert for his chain of sunny-side-up all-day restaurants. Like its siblings, this branch offers a bespoke ‘allergy menu’ highlighting just about everything from celery to sulphur – so you can easily see if your favourite dish contains gluten. There are rich pickings among the inventive salads, small plates and ‘classics’, while Granger is also known for giving good brunch – gluten-free if you want it.
