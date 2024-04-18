Opened in 1929, this is the oldest original model village in the world, and it feels like nothing much has changed in the past 95 years. My pint-sized toddler loved spending the afternoon as a giant, striding around the hundreds of dinky buildings, dotted with mini people and set up like a series of tiny towns. Look out for the weeny London-themed zone, with a miniature tube station and scaled-down Hoover Building – and keep an eye open for the pun-tastic names of the tiny shops dotted around: anyone for ‘Sam and Ella’s Meats’? A complex miniature railway network chugs its way around everything, and various mechanical windmills spinning, fairground rides whizzing and funiculars gliding add extra pizazz. There’s a (human child-sized) ride-on railway and play area, too. Plus, the whole thing is wrapped in glorious green gardens, which makes for both a seriously sedate and gloriously old-school day out.
Get there: Around 30 minutes from London Marylebone to Beaconsfield by train, then an easy walk; or one hour by car.