The best autumnal gardens near London

Green spaces in London are slowly turning golden as the seasons change; all the more reason to venture outdoors. There are plenty of pretty local parks, lovely walks and bike routes to enjoy in the city centre, but if time allows, it pays to make a day-trip to one of these brilliant autumnal gardens.

From vast arboretums where you can pick up fire wood for your log burner, to botanical gardens with 'gin borders', here here are six gorgeous gardens guaranteed to get you in the mood for leaf crunching and conker smashing.