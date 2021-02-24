8 of the best London walks

Add some new strolls to your lockdown repertoire with our guide to the best London walks

Walking is a brilliant way to explore London. It’s free, it’s healthy, and you’ll spot things that you’d never notice from a bus or train window. You get to see how this sprawling city comes together, discover its hidden spots, and appreciate what a glorious, ever-changing hotchpotch it is: how fragments of ancient history sit alongside glittering skyscrapers, and how it’s been shaped by millennia of migration...

And, let's be honest, it's all we've really got do right now. (That is, until April, when the pubs reopen.)

Most of the London walks in our round-up take you past famous landmarks, intriguing museums, and stunning scenery. Several of the walking routes are largely road-free, moving along the River Thames or the city’s secret canals. They range from two-and-a-half to eight miles and are easy to extend if you want to make a day of it. Here are eight of the best walks in London.

