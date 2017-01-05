Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: January 6-8

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Gorge on a six-course meal that includes gyoza, tonkotsu ramen, lettuces, crudo, tempura and green tea ice cream at the Oh Man! Ramen preview. You'll find this dinner pop-up in the Arts District, though the restaurant will eventually land next door to Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Encino.

Celebrate the second anniversary of top-notch stand-up show Good Heroin with a special benefit at the Echoplex. Hosts Dave Ross, Matt Ingebretson and Olivia Doud have invited the likes of Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Kate Berlant and John Early, Moshe Kasher, Aparna Nancherla and Curtis Cook; proceeds benefit the ACLU.

Make it a late night—as you wish—at the Nuart with a midnight screening of The Princess Bride. See the cult classic fairy tale, an inventive, endlessly quotable adventure packed with great gags and terrific cameos.

See rough stones transformed into sparkling gems and design your own bling during All that Glitters: Winter Festivities at the Natural History Museum. This guided tour and activity series, included in admission, is attached to the museum's Diamonds: Rare Brilliance exhibition.

Hone your comedy craft while catching a slate of free shows at Second City Hollywood's Open House. The beloved tiny comedy theater and school is giving back to the L.A. community by opening its doors for a day full of free improv workshops, shows, food and prizes for all ages and experience levels.

Contribute to the relocation fund for everyone's favorite all-ages, alcohol and drug-free Downtown music venue at the Smell Benefit Show. The benefit at the Belasco Theater features performances from Best Coast, No Age, Ty Segall, HEALTH, Bleached, Vice Cooler and other surprise guests.

Say goodbye to LACMA's beloved yellow spaghetti installation before the long-term loan disappears from the museum next month. LACMA will have a professional photographer stationed in front of Jesús Rafael Soto's "Penetrable" on Sunday from noon to 4pm, with keepsake photos available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sample fantastic cheeses curated by Vagabond Cheese Co. and pair them with a selection of beers during the Cheese & Beer Tour with L.A. Beer Hop. The bar hop includes three top notch spots: Three Weavers, Monkish and Smog City.

Show off those New Year's Resolution-ready legs at Improv Everywhere's annual No Pants Subway Ride. The Metro ride meets up at Union Station, where pantless participants will begin their trek to Santa Monica.

Wish the King a happy birthday as Salt & Straw celebrates Elvis. The artisanal ice cream shop has concocted a flavor with all of Elvis's favorite food groups (spiced banana custard ice cream dotted with peanut butter bacon cookie dough and swirled with marionberry jam—whew!); stop by the Abbot Kinney store between 3 and 4pm, when an Elvis impersonator will be there to spread the (hunk of burning) love.

Watch as comedian Doug Benson interrupts the Golden Globes—or rather, he and his funny friends will talk over the Golden Globes broadcast from the friendly confines of the Cinefamily. Preceding the broadcast, Benson will be hosting a potluck—which we highly suggest attending as the event is free and first-come, first-served (though you have to pre-register beforehand).

