THINGS TO DO

Through Aug 12

OC Fair; OC Fair & Event Center

Mix fried food, carnival attractions and the occasional rodeo or demolition derby, and you’ve got the OC Fair.

Through Aug 5

U.S. Open of Surfing; Huntington Beach

Hit the beach to cheer on the country’s biggest pro surfers at this annual competition.

Aug 4, 5

CatCon; Pasadena Convention Center

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares at the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people.

Aug 10

Summer Nights in the Garden; Natural History Museum

Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails, hands-on science projects, botanical tours and food trucks.

Aug 10–12

KCON; Los Angeles Convention Center

If the word Hallyu means anything to you, then pencil this annual K-pop convention into your calendar this summer.

Aug 10, 11

Splash House; Palm Springs

Pamper yourself poolside at this hotel-hopping pool party and music fest in the desert.

Aug 15–19

Nisei Week Japanese Festival; JACCC

Celebrate Japanese culture with displays of martial arts, tea ceremonies, flower arranging and more.

Aug 21

The Evolution of Puppetry with Brian Henson; Skirball Cultural Center

Brush up on the history and future of puppetry with this talk and demo from Brian Henson.

Aug 25

Harry Potter Roller Skating Night; Moonlight Rollerway

Lace up your Muggle skates for the final edition of this annual Harry Potter-themed meet-up.

Aug 25

KCRW’s 24-Hour Radio Race; Various locations

Write, record and edit a non-fiction radio story—all within 24 hours—during this global competition.

Aug 31–Sept 23

L.A. County Fair; Fairplex

Bring your appetite for all things deep fried at the perennially popular event.

FOOD & DRINK

Through Aug 31

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn at this seasonal benefit.

Aug 3

Brew at the L.A. Zoo; Los Angeles Zoo

Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during this beer-centric party.

Aug 5

BrunchCon; The Reef

Bottomless mimosas, tangy Bloody Marys, 50 local vendors, and a ton of brunch-obsessed Angelenos come together for this all-inclusive food and drink fest.

Aug 10–12

626 Night Market; Santa Anita Park

Come hungry and grab a late-night snack at the massive Asian street food market.

Aug 11, 12

Avocado Festival; Angel City Brewery

Celebrate Southern California’s green staple with avocado-flavored popsicles, beers and more.

Aug 17–19

Long Beach BBQ Festival; Rainbow Lagoon Park

Stuff your face with BBQ at this Long Beach ‘cue fest, where ribs, pulled pork, brisket and all kinds of sauces are up for grabs.

Aug 18, 19

California Hot Sauce Expo; City National Grove of Anaheim

Brave the heat from 40 hot sauce samples at this tasting expo.

Aug 18

Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship; JACCC

Test your love of dumplings at this epic showdown, where competitive eaters devour as many gyoza as possible in 10 minutes.

Aug 22–26

Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival; Various locations

Indulge in food from some of L.A.’s best chefs at this extravagant event, where grand tastings and the popular Night Market return for its eighth year.

Aug 31–Sept 2

The Taste; Paramount Studios

Indulge at the annual L.A. Times weekend food festival featuring the most exciting restaurants in the city along with demos and panel discussions.

ARTS & CULTURE

Through Aug 26

“Beyond the Streets”; Werkartz

Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, Retna, Guerrilla Girls, Invader, Takashi Murakami and more

Through Aug 4

New Original Works Festival; REDCAT

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene at this annual showcase of artistic creativity.

Through Aug 25

Olafur Eliasson: Reality Projector; Marciano Art Foundation

See the sculptor bathe the art museum’s massive first floor gallery in light and shadow.

Through Sept 1

Pageant of the Masters; Festival of Arts

Life imitates art, literally: Classic paintings, statues and murals take on a new dimension as real people dress and pose to recreate original masterpieces.

Through Aug 29

Sea Saw; Santa Monica Pier

See six performances artists, dancers and musicians push the boundaries of their mediums with free performances by the sea every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Aug 1–31

Lucy Sparrow’s Sparrow Mart exhibition; The Standard, Downtown L.A.

Felt fabric and seemingly name-brand grocery store products sit in unlikely harmony on the shelves of artist Lucy Sparrow’s unique namesake installation.

Aug 4, 18

Alexa Meade Live Painting Exhibit; Beverly Cañon Gardens • Paley Center for Media

Let your eyes play tricks on you at artist Alexa Meade’s two-day exibition as part of the BOLD Summer Nights series in Bevelry Hills.

Aug 8

Did Women Ever Rule the World?; Getty Center

UCLA professor Kara Cooney and author Joyce Tyldesley delve into the history of female rulers in ancient Egypt.

Aug 11–Feb 10

“Rauschenberg: In and About L.A.”; LACMA

LACMA assembles a collection of photographs, screenprints and sculptural paintings from the pioneering artist’s brief time spent in L.A.

Aug 19–Jan 6

“Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition”; Natural History Museum

Witness the wonder and vulnerability of nature in a collection of 99 snapshots from photographers all over the world.

FILM

Ongoing

Rooftop Cinema Club; NeueHouse • LEVEL

Continue the outdoor movie season at the Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.

Aug 2

Yellow Submarine 50th anniversary screening; The Wiltern

Live beneath the sea with this sing-along to celebrate a half-century since the Beatles film’s release.

Aug 9–18

HollyShorts Film Festival; Chinese 6 Theatres

Partake in a week and a half of Q&As with filmmakers and screenings of short films from around the world.

Aug 9

Skyline Sound + Cinema; The Bloc

Though Downtown L.A.’s Alamo Drafthouse is still under construction, you can catch an alfresco sampler of its film programming during this inaugural series.

Aug 11

Cinespia’s Annual Slumber Party; Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Roll out a blanket in the cemetery as the summertime series screens The Craft, Practical Magic and Witches of Eastwick.

Aug 15

Grease 40th Anniversary Screening; Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Shoo-bop sha wadda your way to this screening with live appearances by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Aug 17

Filmmm; Union Station

See a free screening of I Am Love at Downtown’s handsome strain station.

Aug 22

The Joy Luck Club 25th Anniversary Screening; Samuel Goldwyn Theatre

Revisit your high-school English class with this screening of the film adaptation of Amy Tan’s best-selling novel.

MUSIC & NIGHTLIFE

Through Aug 25

KCRW Summer Nights; Various locations

Bust a move as this beloved live music and DJ series continues with nights in Pasadena, Chinatown and at Union Station.

Aug 4, 5

HARD Summer; Auto Club Speedway

The EDM mainstay welcomes Marshmello, Travis Scott, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Aug 4, 5

Jeff Lynne’s ELO; The Forum

The “Mr. Blue Sky” scribe strikes up the Electric Light Orchestra.

Aug 4, 5

La Tocada Music Festival; Los Angeles State Historic Park

Legendary Mexican band Café Tacvba and Chilean songstress Mon Laferte head up this celebration of Mexico City’s music scene.

Aug 5

Beach Goth; Los Angeles State Historic Park

The Voidz, The Drums, Doug E. Fresh, GWAR, Jonathan Richman and Bleached top the Growler’s annual fest.

Aug 8

Weezer + Pixies; The Forum

Though the two alt icons’ best albums may be behind them, their live shows are still a nostalgia trip worth taking. Sleigh Bells opens.

Aug 11, 12

Hasan Minhaj; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Charming stand-up and Daily Show correspondent Minhaj’s one-man show recounts his experiences coming to the U.S. as a first-generation Indian-American.

Aug 17, 18

Rodrigo y Gabriela; Hollywood Bowl

The flamenco-meets-metal duo teams up with the LA Phil for an evening of frenzied fretwork.

Aug 16–19

Echo Park Rising; Various locations

Celebrate the Eastside’s music scene with three days of free shows all over Echo Park.

Aug 18, 19

All My Friends Music Festival; ROW DTLA

RL Grime, Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Jamie xx headline this inaugural fest from HARD founder Gary Richards.

Aug 18

David Cross; Orpheum Theatre

The Mr. Show and Arrested Development star’s stand-up is absolutely bizarre, joyfully innocent and hilariously quick.

Aug 24

Punch Brothers; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Prodigious mandolist and Live From Here host Chris Thile leads this bluegrass ensemble.

Aug 24, 25

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks; Hollywood Bowl

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the beloved annual tradition, featuring the iconic 1812 Overture with the LA Phil, the USC Trojan Marching Band and the Bowl’s famous pyrotechnic display.

Aug 25

Summer Happenings at the Broad; The Broad

Spend a late night at the Broad during this after-hours avant-garde music and art series.

Aug 30, 31

The Smashing Pumpkins; The Forum

Billy Corgan and founding members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha are hitting the road for a 30th anniversary show.

Aug 31–Sept 2

Ambient Church; First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

Check out ambient music in a majestic setting with a performance from composer and synthesizer whiz Suzanne Ciani.

Aug 31, Sept 1, 2

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies; Hollywood Bowl

The 86-year-old composer returns to the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Phil to mark the 40th anniversary of his Bowl debut.

THEATER

Through Sept 30

The Crucible; Theatricum Botanicum

Arthur Miller set his now-classic play during the Salem witch-hunt era of the late 17th century—though he wrote it amidst the needlessly damaging politics of the McCarthy era.

Through Aug 18

Grand Performances; California Plaza

Scope out a diverse mix of music, live scores, films, poetry and theater at this water-encompassed stage.

Through Aug 18

Shakespeare by the Sea; Various locations

Enjoy one of the many free performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor or The Winter’s Tale, put on by Shakespeare by the Sea throughout summer.

Aug 2–26

Waitress; Pantages Theatre

The Sara Bareilles-scored film-to-musical follows unhappy wife and expert pie baker Jenna, her rotten husband, Earl, and dishy gyno Dr. Jim.

Aug 10–12

Moves After Dark; Walt Disney Concert Hall

Watch three L.A. dance ensembles perform on the staircases and amphitheaters of Disney Hall during this site-specific series.

Aug 16–Sept 9

Man of La Mancha; A Noise Within

This 1964 classic musical tells of 17th-century author Miguel de Cervantes and his own classic novel Don Quixote.

Aug 21–Sept 30

Ain’t Too Proud; Pantages Theatre

This musical follows the Temptations, the successful R&B group, in the 1960s.

Aug 29–Oct 7

Sweat; Mark Taper Forum

Layoffs, promotions and strikes threaten to tear apart fellow factory workers who have spent their workdays and free time together.

SHOPPING & STYLE

Aug 17

Odd Nights at the Autry; Autry Museum of the American West

Head to the latest installment of this monthly market, nighttime dance party, happy hour and shopping extravaganza.