The best things to do in Los Angeles this week

Find concerts, screenings, art exhibits and more of our critics’ picks with the best events and things to do in Los Angeles this week
Skyspace
Photograph: Michael Juliano Skyspace
By Time Out Los Angeles editors
If we could write the rules of living in Los Angeles this would be our No. 1, always at the top of our list: When you live in this city, there’s no excuse for boredom just because it’s a weeknight. There are hundreds of things to do in Los Angeles each week, including concerts, comedy shows, happy hour dealsfree museum days—and that’s really only scratching the surface. Well, we don’t make the rules, but we will provide you with plenty of ideas for your next free weeknight right here. Now put down that TV remote. There you go. Now get out of the house and tackle these things to do in L.A. this week.

Rooftop Cinema Club
Photograph: Courtesy Kimmi Cranes
Movies

Rooftop Cinema Club

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Continue outdoor movie season at this top-notch Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.

E.R.B.
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Bars, Cocktail bars

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar

icon-location-pin Downtown Arts District
icon-calendar

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Read more
Hocus Pocus
Photograph: Courtesy Hocus Pocus
Things to do, Film events

Freeform’s Halloween House

icon-location-pin Hollywood
icon-calendar

Mark the 25th anniversary of both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas during this immersive pop-up at the Lombardi House.

Read more
Andrew Bird
Photograph: Rozette Rago
Music, Rock and indie

Andrew Bird

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

The expert violinist, guitarist and whistler gets a little support from Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Read more
"Fat Fringe" by Layer.
Photograph: Art Gray, Courtesy ArtNight Pasadena
Things to do

ArtNight Pasadena

icon-calendar

Explore Pasadena’s underrated bounty of museums and cultural spaces with pop-up performances across the city as well as free shuttle buses and admission to local institutions.

Read more
Things to do

Skylent Disco

icon-location-pin Downtown Financial District
icon-calendar

Dance your heart out above DTLA at this sky-high dance party.

Read more
Music, Dance and electronic

Moby

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

The electronic composer plays through his genre-spanning catalog, backed by the Dudamel-led LA Phil.

Read more
Drake
Photograph: Dan Martensen
Music, Rap, hip-hop and R&B

Drake + Migos

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Billed as the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour, this arena-filling series finds the turtleneck-sweater–wearing rapper teaming up with the ad-libbing trap trio.

Read more
Desert Daze
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Esoteric Sapience
Music, Music festivals

Desert Daze

icon-location-pin Inland Empire
icon-calendar

Tame Impala, My Bloody Valentine, Death Grips, Shellac, Mercury Rev, Warpaint and Ty Segall top this year’s lineup.

Read more
Emo Night
Photograph: Courtesy Emo Nite
Music, Music festivals

Emo Nite Day

icon-location-pin USC/Exposition Park
icon-calendar

Cake on the eyeliner at this festival-sized edition of the emo dance party, with Dashboard Confessional, All Time Low, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3, a DJ set from Travis Barker and more.

Read more
Festival of Disruption
Photograph: Courtesy Festival of Disruption
Things to do, Festivals

Festival of Disruption

icon-location-pin Downtown Historic Core
icon-calendar

Director David Lynch’s two-day fest includes music from Vic Mensa and Mike Patton, a live score by RZA, a sound bath from Sigur Ros’s Jónsi, talks from Francis Ford Coppola, Grace Jones and Carrie Brownstein, and more.

Read more
The Oyster Gourmet Pops Up at DTLA Oyster Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Central Market
Restaurants, Seafood

DTLA Oyster Festival

icon-location-pin Downtown Historic Core
icon-calendar

Meet the farmers, score plenty of oysters and pour yourself French wine at this briny event.

Read more
Photograph: Courtesy Factory93
Music, Music festivals

Secret Project

icon-calendar

Bicep, Bonobo and Motor City Drum Ensemble headline a DJ-heavy fest, with food and drink pairings at Majordōmo and Apothéke.

Read more
Fall Festival.
Photograph: Courtesy Farmers Market
Things to do, Festivals

Fall Festival

icon-location-pin Fairfax District
icon-calendar

Celebrate the harvest season with carnival games, tractor pulls and a petting zoo at the Original Farmers Market.

Read more
Cinespia
Photograph: Courtesy Cinespia
Movies

Cinespia Cemetery Screenings

icon-location-pin Hollywood
icon-calendar

Near the finish line of outdoor film season at Hollywood Forever with a screening of Young Frankenstein.

Read more
Photo Ark
Photograph: Courtesy Joel Sartore, National Geographic Photo Ark
Art, Photography

“Photo Ark”

icon-location-pin Century City
icon-calendar

See 100 large-format photos of species from all over the world at this exhibition from seasoned photographer Joel Sartore.

Read more

Street Food Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Street Food Cinema
Movie theaters, Outdoor

Street Food Cinema

icon-location-pin Griffith Park
icon-calendar

For dinner and a movie, all in one, just follow the food trucks. During the summer and fall, Street Food Cinema throws together a series of mostly outdoor parties that include screenings of some of our favorite movies, paired with an assortment of gourmet food trucks and even a live music performance from a cool local band. The screenings are held in venues across L.A., and  alternate from week to week, so make sure to check the schedule. Some of the outdoor venues are dog-friendly, allowing you to bring your four-legged cinema lover along. New this year are two overnight camping events that extend the movie screening into a fun summer camp experience for grown-ups. 

Read more
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at the Griffith Park Old Zoo
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Things to do, Festivals

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

icon-location-pin Griffith Park
icon-calendar

Far from those kid-friendly rides through a pumpkin patch, this hayride unleashes all sorts of demons, and bogeys on Griffith Park. It's an actual hayride—a long one—paired with a "scary-go-round" for wee ones (and 'fraidy cats), a number of scare zones and a pitch black maze filled with "demons and maniacs," and probably lots of frisky teenagers. This year, the attraction celebrates its 10th anniversary, so be prepared for an even more epic night that will haunt your nightmares to come. RECOMMENDED: Behind the scares at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Read more
Things to do, Festivals

Dark Harbor

icon-location-pin Long Beach
icon-calendar

The only thing better than a haunted attraction is a haunted attraction on a giant boat. You’ll find all the usual horrors here—fog, mazes and countless monsters. What sets Dark Harbor apart is its use of its surroundings; the dark, cramped confines of the Queen Mary are already pretty spooky even without monsters—just be prepared to climb a lot of skinny staircases. There’s also an R.I.P. Lounge (see what they did there?) if you’re looking for a first-class experience (fewer monsters, more booze). Tip: Arrive early for the $20 “Happy Haunting Hour” from 6pm to 8pm, where you can calm your nerves with a spiked potion at a pair of tap rooms.

Read more
Free

Smorgasburg LA
Photograph: Courtesy Smorgasburg LA
Things to do, Markets and fairs

Smorgasburg LA

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market. The Brooklyn export has landed in the Arts District and become a hotbed of fantastic food and retail vendors, with some that are testing out their dishes before launching a full-blown brick-and-mortar in the city. Bonus: there is plentiful (and free, for two hours!) parking in the nearby parking garage. 

Read more
Photograph: Ben Irwin
Music

Monday night residencies at the Satellite

icon-location-pin Silver Lake
icon-calendar

Silver Lake's legit little music venue offers up some of the best local music in the city every Monday night... for free. Check out LA bands that are about to make it big (acts like Fitz & the Tantrums, Superhumanoids and even Local Natives have graced the residency stage) without spending a dime—well, except on maybe a beer, or a round for the folks onstage. Check the Satellite calendar to see who's on the bill each month. Acts often have a rotating cast of openers, so you can see different bands each week while watching the main act work on material, become more comfortable onstage and find their rhythm as the month goes on. Then a few years from now, you can say "I saw them when...."

Read more
UCB Theatre
Photo courtesy UCB Theatre
Comedy, Stand-up

Asssscat

icon-location-pin Hollywood
icon-calendar

Every Saturday and Sunday, the UCB franchise's longest-running, most beloved showcase starts when a base cast of the theater's current top-brass—including founding UCB members Matt Walsh, Matt Besser and Ian Roberts—takes the stage. Then they introduce the surprise celebrity alumnae and friends who will be joining them (think Horatio Sanz, Ben Schwartz, Adam Pally). And finally, another special guest takes the stage, a non-improviser (think Flea, Cat Power, Rebel Wilson, Lena Dunham) who opens the show with a personal story, that's deftly mined for laughs by the players. But you have to go to find out who's there—that's part of the fun. Looking for a cheap night out? Sunday shows are free, but seating is first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early.

Read more
Photograph courtesy FYF
Music

Monday night residencies at the Echo

icon-location-pin Echo Park
icon-calendar

It's free music every Monday when sponsored, up-and-coming local bands call the Echo stage home for a one-month stint, honing their stage presence and giving various opening acts a chance at the spotlight as well. If you're worried a Monday night will fill up to capacity, you can RSVP on the Echo website for VIP entry. When a band is on its third or fourth Monday and killing it, this is a pretty convenient way to make sure you're in on the action.

Read more
Artists & Fleas
Photograph: Courtesy John Henry Baliton
Shopping, Markets and fairs

Artists & Fleas Venice

icon-location-pin Venice
icon-calendar

The newest flea market on the block, the Venice outpost of this artisan/craft-focused flea market mini-empire is bringing records, vintage and vintage-inspired clothing, cosmetics, jewelry and more to the Westminster Avenue Elementary School. A handful of small batch confectioners provide sweet treats to snack on or take home, while food trucks and nearby restaurants provide heartier bites. Though relatively small in size, owing perhaps to its prime location bookending the neighborhood’s famed Abbot Kinney stretch, vendors hawk a diverse range of hand-made and expertly curated wares that seems to simultaneously fit in and stand out in one of the nation’s most unusual neighborhoods.

Read more
Concerts
Music, Dance and electronic

Moby

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Moby’s quiet roles as an animal rights advocate, vegan and blogger belie his fervent musical output: over a dozen studio albums that’ve jumped from hardcore and dance to blues and glam rock.

Read more
Ozzy Osbourne
Photograph: Courtesy Mark Weiss
Music, Punk and metal

Ozzy Osbourne

icon-location-pin Hollywood
icon-calendar

Ozzy Osbourne has been at it for years. He has announced his “final” tour once before due to a MS misdiagnosis, but this time around, the man who gave heavy metal its hardcore rep promises that No More Tours 2 is, in fact, his last hoorah.

Read more
Arctic Monkeys Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Photograph: Courtesy Arctic Monkeys/Zackery Michael
Music, Rock and indie

Arctic Monkeys

icon-location-pin Hollywood
icon-calendar

The British garage-rockers return after a four-year hiatus. The ferociously talented quartet headlines with its blend of full-tilt, sinewy rock, which is constantly undergoing sharp-witted evolution. Its most recent iteration? Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, a lauded album loosely themed as a space-age lounge act. Prepare for lift off.

Read more
Sunset Marquis
Photograph: Courtesy Sunset Marquis
Music

Sunset Marquis Poolside Summer Concert Series

icon-location-pin West Hollywood
icon-calendar

West Hollywood's luxe Spanish-style oasis is back with its poolside summer concert series, Live at Sunset Marquis. Kicking off June 1 through October 12, you can expect emerging and established artists—Julian Frampton Band, Emily Warren, Andy Allo, Andy Lawrence Band—to take the stage while you sip on lush cocktails poolside. Be sure to RSVP online before tickets run out, as only 200 attendees are allowed on the rooftop for a more intimate concert experience. 

Read more
Andrew Bird
Photograph: Rozette Rago
Music, Rock and indie

Andrew Bird

icon-location-pin Downtown
icon-calendar

Since moving to L.A., multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird has been known to pop up every few months for small, intimate shows. The shows aren’t too different from his “Gezelligheid” tours; the name translates to “extra, extra cozy” in Dutch, an atmosphere Bird encourages at the intimate performances where he uplifts listeners before entering the dark winter. Expect a reworking of his impressive back catalog with a heavy emphasis on violin pieces, an instrument he’s been playing since he was four. For this fall’s performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, though, Bird is going big with backing from the Gustavo Dudamel-conducted LA Phil.

Read more
Theater

Dusty Hess and Eric Keitel in "From Beyond."
Photograph: John Thvedt
Theater, Interactive

Wicked Lit

icon-location-pin Altadena
icon-calendar

Spend a night in an Altadena cemetery as you’re led across the grounds for two spooky theatrical productions. Wicked Lit stages classic horror stories and invites a limited number of patrons to experience the immersive performances each night. This year’s stories include The Chimes: A Goblin Story and the word premiere of Teig O’Kane and the Corpse.

Read more
Theater, Drama

What Happened When

icon-location-pin Atwater Village
icon-calendar

It was a dark and stormy night for three siblings—and for the audience members gathered around them. Written by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s Daniel Talbott, this piece is described as part ghost story, part memory play.

Read more
The Cake
Photograph: Courtesy Geffen Playhouse/Echo Park Theater Company
Theater

The Cake

icon-location-pin Westwood
icon-calendar

A baker must create a cake for her daughter, who comes home to marry a woman. Will Mom rise to the occasion? Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show) stars in this world premiere by writer Bekah Brunstetter (Switched at Birth). Head to the Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre to catch the must-see production this season, which runs through August 6. 

Read more
Movies

Bir Yıldız Doğuyor
Movies, Drama

A Star is Born

icon-location-pin Calabasas

Calling the new A Star Is Born a “valentine” from its star, Lady Gaga, to her fans sounds a bit coy and delicate, so let’s call it what it really is: a hot French kiss (with full-on tongue), filled with passion, tears and a staggering amount of chutzpah. Generously emotional and all the more fun for it, the movie functions as something akin to a Marvel-esque origin story, with Gaga’s own mythology—vamping it up at drag cabarets, etc.—subbing in for her character’s background. It's more than smart to have cast her; it's essential to the movie even working. But to watch her character, Ally, become a star—especially onstage during the film’s live moments, which feel frightening, massive and deafening—is an incredible piece of evolution. Gaga is really acting here: shy, somehow smaller, trembling with excitement. Incrementally, she blooms in the spotlight, proudly waving around that Streisand schnozz, the big voice completing the transformation. She’s extraordinary, and you root for her to go supernova per the scenario’s time-honored trajectory. Director-co-star Bradley Cooper has something else in mind, though. Just as his own performance—as Jackson Maine, this film’s rocker on the downslide—ends up being one of those grumbly beard chews (if you remember the 1976 version, you might describe it as "Kristoffersonian"), his steering of the drama is understated: modest and unshowy. He’s trying to make a “real” version of this glitziest of stories (whatever that means), and you lov

Time Out says
Read more
Ay’da İlk İnsan
Photo: Daniel McFadden
Movies, Drama

First Man

icon-location-pin Arcadia

A stellar injustice: Hollywood has made a movie about a faked Mars landing—1977’s deliriously silly Capricorn One—but has never given the historic first moon landing its due. That’s not so hard to explain. While inspiring on a global scale, the 1969 accomplishment was pretty straightforward, dramatically speaking. Cool competence ruled the day and made it happen. The real thing was better than any film could be. Thrilling when it escapes the gravity of drab living rooms and offices, First Man does an admirable job of complexifying a well-told tale. It presents Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling, suitably square) as a guy who, in 1961, was both puncturing the barriers of human knowledge by flying experimental planes 140,000 feet over the Mojave Desert, as well as someone who was banging his head against the finite limits of a medical science that couldn’t save his daughter from a malignant brain tumor. Faced with that pain, Armstrong (if we’re to believe Josh Singer’s script, sourced from James R. Hansen’s authorized 2005 biography) did what many military men of the ’50s and ’60s did: shut off emotionally and turn inward. First Man makes Gosling colder than he was in Blade Runner 2049 as a replicant, itself a NASA-level achievement. Claire Foy, already stranded in one of those underwritten astronaut-wife roles, has so little to work with from Gosling, her big meltdown scene takes on a desperate grandeur. But you come to appreciate Gosling’s reserve, his shirt-and-tie starchiness

Time Out says
Read more
Movies, Action and adventure

Mandy

icon-location-pin Pasadena

What more can Nicolas Cage, who has already given us so much bug-eyed craziness, provide? What more does he need to? In the case of psychedelic revenge fantasy Mandy, the answer is a meltdown in a bathroom: a single take during which Cage, snug in his tighty-whities, appears to down a whole bottle of vodka while crying and emitting animal screams. Then his grieving character forges a scimitar—not kidding—and goes on the hunt, Conan the Barbarian–style, for a gang of Manson-like killers who slayed the love of his life, the gentle Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Getting to that point in the movie requires commitment, not simply because it’s well after an hour but also because writer-director Panos Cosmatos is evidently working out some kind of fixation he has on cultural detritus circa 1983. (There’s even a lovingly crafted commercial for a product called Cheddar Goblin, just a glimmer on a TV, that will haunt your soul forever.) This affection for dreamy sci-fi nightscapes, Tor paperback covers and ghostly King Crimson tunes makes Mandy a geek’s breakfast, far from your typical piece of star-slumming action. But Cosmatos needs you to be charitable toward his performances. Or, barring that, he needs you to be stoned. Many will oblige: Mandy is an instant midnight mood, graced by a thickly menacing synth score by composer Jóhann Jóhannsson (Sicario), whose recent death from a drug overdose robs us of not only a singular talent but also an obvious superfan of Vangelis. Follow Josh

Time Out says
Read more
