The best things to do in Los Angeles this week
If we could write the rules of living in Los Angeles this would be our No. 1, always at the top of our list: When you live in this city, there’s no excuse for boredom just because it’s a weeknight. There are hundreds of things to do in Los Angeles each week, including concerts, comedy shows, happy hour deals, free museum days—and that’s really only scratching the surface. Well, we don’t make the rules, but we will provide you with plenty of ideas for your next free weeknight right here. Now put down that TV remote. There you go. Now get out of the house and tackle these things to do in L.A. this week.
Time Out loves
Rooftop Cinema Club
Continue outdoor movie season at this top-notch Hollywood and Downtown rooftop series.
Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar
Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.
Freeform’s Halloween House
Mark the 25th anniversary of both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas during this immersive pop-up at the Lombardi House.
Andrew Bird
The expert violinist, guitarist and whistler gets a little support from Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
ArtNight Pasadena
Explore Pasadena’s underrated bounty of museums and cultural spaces with pop-up performances across the city as well as free shuttle buses and admission to local institutions.
Skylent Disco
Dance your heart out above DTLA at this sky-high dance party.
Moby
The electronic composer plays through his genre-spanning catalog, backed by the Dudamel-led LA Phil.
Drake + Migos
Billed as the Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour, this arena-filling series finds the turtleneck-sweater–wearing rapper teaming up with the ad-libbing trap trio.
Desert Daze
Tame Impala, My Bloody Valentine, Death Grips, Shellac, Mercury Rev, Warpaint and Ty Segall top this year’s lineup.
Emo Nite Day
Cake on the eyeliner at this festival-sized edition of the emo dance party, with Dashboard Confessional, All Time Low, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3, a DJ set from Travis Barker and more.
Festival of Disruption
Director David Lynch’s two-day fest includes music from Vic Mensa and Mike Patton, a live score by RZA, a sound bath from Sigur Ros’s Jónsi, talks from Francis Ford Coppola, Grace Jones and Carrie Brownstein, and more.
DTLA Oyster Festival
Meet the farmers, score plenty of oysters and pour yourself French wine at this briny event.
Secret Project
Bicep, Bonobo and Motor City Drum Ensemble headline a DJ-heavy fest, with food and drink pairings at Majordōmo and Apothéke.
Fall Festival
Celebrate the harvest season with carnival games, tractor pulls and a petting zoo at the Original Farmers Market.
Cinespia Cemetery Screenings
Near the finish line of outdoor film season at Hollywood Forever with a screening of Young Frankenstein.
“Photo Ark”
See 100 large-format photos of species from all over the world at this exhibition from seasoned photographer Joel Sartore.
Popular
Cinespia Cemetery Screenings
It isn’t summer in L.A. until the first cemetery screening brings hoards of movie-lovers to Hollywood Forever, toting folding chairs, picnic blankets, snack spreads and lots of booze. Each year, Cinespia brings classic cult favorites to the hallowed resting place of such Hollywood greats as Rudolph Valentino and Bugsy Siegel. This year’s first batch of screenings includes The Neverending Story, Drive, Almost Famous and Casablanca. Angelenos line up for hours to partake in the concept—and to enjoy DJ sets, dance parties, sleepovers and more magical mischief otherwise strictly forbidden behind the cemetery gates. It’s an L.A. rite of passage, a quintessential summer experience and one of the best film venues in the city. Just be sure to get your ticket early, arrive early (doors open at 6:45pm), pee early... it’s getting a bit overcrowded, to say the least.
Street Food Cinema
For dinner and a movie, all in one, just follow the food trucks. During the summer and fall, Street Food Cinema throws together a series of mostly outdoor parties that include screenings of some of our favorite movies, paired with an assortment of gourmet food trucks and even a live music performance from a cool local band. The screenings are held in venues across L.A., and alternate from week to week, so make sure to check the schedule. Some of the outdoor venues are dog-friendly, allowing you to bring your four-legged cinema lover along. New this year are two overnight camping events that extend the movie screening into a fun summer camp experience for grown-ups.
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Far from those kid-friendly rides through a pumpkin patch, this hayride unleashes all sorts of demons, and bogeys on Griffith Park. It's an actual hayride—a long one—paired with a "scary-go-round" for wee ones (and 'fraidy cats), a number of scare zones and a pitch black maze filled with "demons and maniacs," and probably lots of frisky teenagers. This year, the attraction celebrates its 10th anniversary, so be prepared for an even more epic night that will haunt your nightmares to come. RECOMMENDED: Behind the scares at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Dark Harbor
The only thing better than a haunted attraction is a haunted attraction on a giant boat. You’ll find all the usual horrors here—fog, mazes and countless monsters. What sets Dark Harbor apart is its use of its surroundings; the dark, cramped confines of the Queen Mary are already pretty spooky even without monsters—just be prepared to climb a lot of skinny staircases. There’s also an R.I.P. Lounge (see what they did there?) if you’re looking for a first-class experience (fewer monsters, more booze). Tip: Arrive early for the $20 “Happy Haunting Hour” from 6pm to 8pm, where you can calm your nerves with a spiked potion at a pair of tap rooms.
Free
Smorgasburg LA
Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market. The Brooklyn export has landed in the Arts District and become a hotbed of fantastic food and retail vendors, with some that are testing out their dishes before launching a full-blown brick-and-mortar in the city. Bonus: there is plentiful (and free, for two hours!) parking in the nearby parking garage.
Monday night residencies at the Satellite
Silver Lake's legit little music venue offers up some of the best local music in the city every Monday night... for free. Check out LA bands that are about to make it big (acts like Fitz & the Tantrums, Superhumanoids and even Local Natives have graced the residency stage) without spending a dime—well, except on maybe a beer, or a round for the folks onstage. Check the Satellite calendar to see who's on the bill each month. Acts often have a rotating cast of openers, so you can see different bands each week while watching the main act work on material, become more comfortable onstage and find their rhythm as the month goes on. Then a few years from now, you can say "I saw them when...."
Asssscat
Every Saturday and Sunday, the UCB franchise's longest-running, most beloved showcase starts when a base cast of the theater's current top-brass—including founding UCB members Matt Walsh, Matt Besser and Ian Roberts—takes the stage. Then they introduce the surprise celebrity alumnae and friends who will be joining them (think Horatio Sanz, Ben Schwartz, Adam Pally). And finally, another special guest takes the stage, a non-improviser (think Flea, Cat Power, Rebel Wilson, Lena Dunham) who opens the show with a personal story, that's deftly mined for laughs by the players. But you have to go to find out who's there—that's part of the fun. Looking for a cheap night out? Sunday shows are free, but seating is first-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early.
Monday night residencies at the Echo
It's free music every Monday when sponsored, up-and-coming local bands call the Echo stage home for a one-month stint, honing their stage presence and giving various opening acts a chance at the spotlight as well. If you're worried a Monday night will fill up to capacity, you can RSVP on the Echo website for VIP entry. When a band is on its third or fourth Monday and killing it, this is a pretty convenient way to make sure you're in on the action.
Artists & Fleas Venice
The newest flea market on the block, the Venice outpost of this artisan/craft-focused flea market mini-empire is bringing records, vintage and vintage-inspired clothing, cosmetics, jewelry and more to the Westminster Avenue Elementary School. A handful of small batch confectioners provide sweet treats to snack on or take home, while food trucks and nearby restaurants provide heartier bites. Though relatively small in size, owing perhaps to its prime location bookending the neighborhood’s famed Abbot Kinney stretch, vendors hawk a diverse range of hand-made and expertly curated wares that seems to simultaneously fit in and stand out in one of the nation’s most unusual neighborhoods.
Concerts
Moby
Moby’s quiet roles as an animal rights advocate, vegan and blogger belie his fervent musical output: over a dozen studio albums that’ve jumped from hardcore and dance to blues and glam rock.
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne has been at it for years. He has announced his “final” tour once before due to a MS misdiagnosis, but this time around, the man who gave heavy metal its hardcore rep promises that No More Tours 2 is, in fact, his last hoorah.
Arctic Monkeys
The British garage-rockers return after a four-year hiatus. The ferociously talented quartet headlines with its blend of full-tilt, sinewy rock, which is constantly undergoing sharp-witted evolution. Its most recent iteration? Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, a lauded album loosely themed as a space-age lounge act. Prepare for lift off.
Sunset Marquis Poolside Summer Concert Series
West Hollywood's luxe Spanish-style oasis is back with its poolside summer concert series, Live at Sunset Marquis. Kicking off June 1 through October 12, you can expect emerging and established artists—Julian Frampton Band, Emily Warren, Andy Allo, Andy Lawrence Band—to take the stage while you sip on lush cocktails poolside. Be sure to RSVP online before tickets run out, as only 200 attendees are allowed on the rooftop for a more intimate concert experience.
Andrew Bird
Since moving to L.A., multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird has been known to pop up every few months for small, intimate shows. The shows aren’t too different from his “Gezelligheid” tours; the name translates to “extra, extra cozy” in Dutch, an atmosphere Bird encourages at the intimate performances where he uplifts listeners before entering the dark winter. Expect a reworking of his impressive back catalog with a heavy emphasis on violin pieces, an instrument he’s been playing since he was four. For this fall’s performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, though, Bird is going big with backing from the Gustavo Dudamel-conducted LA Phil.
Theater
Wicked Lit
Spend a night in an Altadena cemetery as you’re led across the grounds for two spooky theatrical productions. Wicked Lit stages classic horror stories and invites a limited number of patrons to experience the immersive performances each night. This year’s stories include The Chimes: A Goblin Story and the word premiere of Teig O’Kane and the Corpse.
What Happened When
It was a dark and stormy night for three siblings—and for the audience members gathered around them. Written by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s Daniel Talbott, this piece is described as part ghost story, part memory play.
The Cake
A baker must create a cake for her daughter, who comes home to marry a woman. Will Mom rise to the occasion? Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show) stars in this world premiere by writer Bekah Brunstetter (Switched at Birth). Head to the Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre to catch the must-see production this season, which runs through August 6.
Movies
A Star is Born
Calling the new A Star Is Born a “valentine” from its star, Lady Gaga, to her fans sounds a bit coy and delicate, so let’s call it what it really is: a hot French kiss (with full-on tongue), filled with passion, tears and a staggering amount of chutzpah. Generously emotional and all the more fun for it, the movie functions as something akin to a Marvel-esque origin story, with Gaga’s own mythology—vamping it up at drag cabarets, etc.—subbing in for her character’s background. It's more than smart to have cast her; it's essential to the movie even working. But to watch her character, Ally, become a star—especially onstage during the film’s live moments, which feel frightening, massive and deafening—is an incredible piece of evolution. Gaga is really acting here: shy, somehow smaller, trembling with excitement. Incrementally, she blooms in the spotlight, proudly waving around that Streisand schnozz, the big voice completing the transformation. She’s extraordinary, and you root for her to go supernova per the scenario’s time-honored trajectory. Director-co-star Bradley Cooper has something else in mind, though. Just as his own performance—as Jackson Maine, this film’s rocker on the downslide—ends up being one of those grumbly beard chews (if you remember the 1976 version, you might describe it as "Kristoffersonian"), his steering of the drama is understated: modest and unshowy. He’s trying to make a “real” version of this glitziest of stories (whatever that means), and you lov
First Man
A stellar injustice: Hollywood has made a movie about a faked Mars landing—1977’s deliriously silly Capricorn One—but has never given the historic first moon landing its due. That’s not so hard to explain. While inspiring on a global scale, the 1969 accomplishment was pretty straightforward, dramatically speaking. Cool competence ruled the day and made it happen. The real thing was better than any film could be. Thrilling when it escapes the gravity of drab living rooms and offices, First Man does an admirable job of complexifying a well-told tale. It presents Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling, suitably square) as a guy who, in 1961, was both puncturing the barriers of human knowledge by flying experimental planes 140,000 feet over the Mojave Desert, as well as someone who was banging his head against the finite limits of a medical science that couldn’t save his daughter from a malignant brain tumor. Faced with that pain, Armstrong (if we’re to believe Josh Singer’s script, sourced from James R. Hansen’s authorized 2005 biography) did what many military men of the ’50s and ’60s did: shut off emotionally and turn inward. First Man makes Gosling colder than he was in Blade Runner 2049 as a replicant, itself a NASA-level achievement. Claire Foy, already stranded in one of those underwritten astronaut-wife roles, has so little to work with from Gosling, her big meltdown scene takes on a desperate grandeur. But you come to appreciate Gosling’s reserve, his shirt-and-tie starchiness
Mandy
What more can Nicolas Cage, who has already given us so much bug-eyed craziness, provide? What more does he need to? In the case of psychedelic revenge fantasy Mandy, the answer is a meltdown in a bathroom: a single take during which Cage, snug in his tighty-whities, appears to down a whole bottle of vodka while crying and emitting animal screams. Then his grieving character forges a scimitar—not kidding—and goes on the hunt, Conan the Barbarian–style, for a gang of Manson-like killers who slayed the love of his life, the gentle Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Getting to that point in the movie requires commitment, not simply because it’s well after an hour but also because writer-director Panos Cosmatos is evidently working out some kind of fixation he has on cultural detritus circa 1983. (There’s even a lovingly crafted commercial for a product called Cheddar Goblin, just a glimmer on a TV, that will haunt your soul forever.) This affection for dreamy sci-fi nightscapes, Tor paperback covers and ghostly King Crimson tunes makes Mandy a geek’s breakfast, far from your typical piece of star-slumming action. But Cosmatos needs you to be charitable toward his performances. Or, barring that, he needs you to be stoned. Many will oblige: Mandy is an instant midnight mood, graced by a thickly menacing synth score by composer Jóhann Jóhannsson (Sicario), whose recent death from a drug overdose robs us of not only a singular talent but also an obvious superfan of Vangelis. Follow Josh