If you've ever wanted to live in New York, 29th Apartment is probably the closest thing to it in Melbourne. The NY apartment-themed cocktail bar and music venue is located right in the middle of Fitzroy Street in St Kilda. Head over to claim a spot near the exposed brick wall, split a bottle of red with your mates and play a few rounds of board games. While you're waiting for a go on the giant Jenga board, take advantage of the cheap drink deals like the two-for-one cocktail special on Saturdays and the $5 house drinks on Wednesdays.
There are some bars that are good for serious drinking, some bars that are good for dancing, and some bars that make you want to hang out with your mates for hours, play games and have a few drinks. Try out various libations with different amusements (Connect Four with beers? Chess with Martinis?), and you might just find your winning combinations.
For more drinking fun, make a race out of finding Melbourne's best hidden bars, or visit our favourite karaoke bars.