The former owner of Miss Katie’s Crab Shack has continued her legacy with the new bohemian bar

Following the devastating news of the closure of Miss Katie’s Crab Shack, owner Katie Marron is back with Suzi Cheek’s: Smith Street’s newest spot for snacks and sips.

After spending just ten days single-handedly renovating the space where the Crab Shack once stood, Katie opened Suzi Cheek’s, a homage to her mum who goes by the same name. Katie has used her experience working in a number of well-admired Melbourne venues – including Movida, the Grand Hotel in Richmond and Pandora’s Box – to guide the food and drink offering at Suzi Cheek’s.

The menu features substantial vegan and vegetarian options, centred on seasonal produce that she sources from the Queen Victoria Market each morning. This fresh produce is also used for the drinks on offer at the bar, with an ever-changing cocktail list including a mandarin Martini and blood orange Spritz.

There’s also a slushie machine due to get cranking in summer, letting you kick back in the courtyard under the sun with a fun drink in hand and a dog at your feet. Summer will also see the introduction of Cheeky Choons, with guest DJs spinning tunes every Sunday afternoon and a daily Cheeky Hour from 5-7pm.

Suzi Cheek’s is open from Thursday to Sunday, 5-11pm.

