The best barber shops in Melbourne

Lords of the North offers the classic barbershop experience in a space that has a more contemporary and relaxed vibe. The barbers here specialise in traditional barbering techniques, including post-war slick backs and fades and skin fades with a cutthroat razor. You'll often see a huge queue outside, and this tells you two things: this place is the real deal, and you should definitely make a booking.
Finding the right barber can be a lifelong search — ask any man who’s had too much or not enough of his locks cavalierly lopped off and stepped out onto the street disaffected. Thankfully, there are experts in this area who excel in getting the discerning man’s ‘do’ just right. Here, some of Melbourne’s best barbers are recommended.