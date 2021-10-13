Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Man getting a close shave
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best barber shops in Melbourne

The best chop shops and beard-tenders in town

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Finding the right barber can be a lifelong search — ask any man who’s had too much or not enough of his locks cavalierly lopped off and stepped out onto the street disaffected. Thankfully, there are experts in this area who excel in getting the discerning man’s ‘do’ just right. Here, some of Melbourne’s best barbers are recommended.

Lords of the North
Photograph: Dmitry Zvolskiy

1. Lords of the North

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Thornbury

Lords of the North offers the classic barbershop experience in a space that has a more contemporary and relaxed vibe. The barbers here specialise in traditional barbering techniques, including post-war slick backs and fades and skin fades with a cutthroat razor. You'll often see a huge queue outside, and this tells you two things: this place is the real deal, and you should definitely make a booking. 

Read more
The Bearded Man
Photograph: Midia

2. The Bearded Man

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Prahran

This modern barbershop offers more than just a nice cut. Upon arrival, you'll be offered a complimentary coffee or beer, and there’s often a DJ playing tracks or a visiting artist displaying works. They offer wet shaves, beard trims, head shaves and contemporary cuts, and once a week there’s a ladies’ hairdresser available in case you’d like to bring along a friend to soak up the atmosphere. 

Read more
Advertising
Kings Domain
Photograph: cottonbro

3. Kings Domain

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • South Yarra

This South Yarra barbershop opened in 2013, and since then, the Kings Domain empire has expanded to encompass six stores across two states. What's the secret behind this shop's success? Perhaps it's partly due to the hospitality of its award-winning barbers, who always offer you a complimentary beer or coffee before beginning a hair and scalp consultation. The space, which features French oak timber and marble countertops, exudes luxury and makes you feel like you're really treating yourself to something special. You'll leave here not only with a fresh cut but also with a feeling of utmost relaxation. 

Read more
Pickings and Parry

4. Pickings and Parry

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

Ever wondered how working-class guys in old photos managed to look so dapper? Wonder no more. Jaunty Briton Chris Pickings has just opened Pickings and Parry, a Fitzroy men’s emporium purveying heritage workwear and manly accoutrements. It’s very Ernest Hemingway, with a dash of Steve McQueen.

The Triumph motorbike in the window; the vintage Faema espresso machine; the railway luggage racks and hand-painted signage… Pickings and Parry celebrates handsome, robust things made to last in time-honoured ways. Pike Brothers raw denim jeans are styled just as in 1937, and Merz b. Schwanen military-style cotton undershirts knitted in Germany on the original circular machines. There are brass and brown leather stationery sets and pocketknives, tweed caps, sturdy-soled work boots, motoring goggles and niche literature.

There’s even a baby barbershop – called Faulkner's – tucked in the back. Enjoy a haircut, straight-razor shave or beard and moustache trim, and leave with pomades and unguents for your own bathroom. Pickings and Parry is a portal to the days when men worked hard… and scrubbed up fine.

Read more
Advertising
Electric Brain Barbershop

5. Electric Brain Barbershop

  • Health and beauty
  • Fitzroy

This new and evolving barbershop has a whole lot of character. Comics, figurines, framed photos, Elvis sculptures, vintage boxing gloves and bric-a-brac adorn the walls. Old-school country music plays and the barber-ladies have a whole lot of swagger. Dishing out buzz cuts, haircuts, hot towel shaves and even nose hair trims, this place is fast becoming the trendy Melburnian gentleman’s barber of choice.

Read more
Uncle Rocco’s Barber Shop
Photograph: Supplied

6. Uncle Rocco’s Barber Shop

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Port Melbourne

Head by Uncle Rocco’s Barber Shop in the industrial area of Port Melbourne for Fabian Sfameni’s personalised grooming for the modern man. Whether it’s a haircut, face shave, mo or beard trim, Uncle Rocco has you covered. Sfameni is a third generation barber who’s been crafting looks from the head to throat for the last 25 years. Rocco’s is his third and current shop that also fuels his expansion into men’s grooming and style products, including beard oils, combs, after shave and branded apparel.

Read more
Advertising
Captains of Industry
Photograph: Graham Denholm

7. Captains of Industry

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

The practitioners of Captains of Industry are “Practical Men of Wide Experience” – and as such they offer a one-stop gentleman’s shop complete with barber, shoemaker and bistro. Sadly their tailor has moved interstate, which means their bespoke suits and jeans are not longer on offer. Their front room is now occupied by a jewellery maker, which is a pretty excellent substitute if you ask us.

Read more

8. Barber Black Sheep

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Brunswick

The motto of Barber Black Sheep is fittingly “old craft, new ways,” and as one can gather from that statement, they’re experts in grooming the modern man from head to throat, offering haircuts, beard trims and shaping for longer beards, plus wet switchblade shaves for your throat and indeed your head. They also sell recycled designer Japanese menswear, handpicked in Japan by their discerning team.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.