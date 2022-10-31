Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An artist's impression of a 35m rooftop infinity pool.
Photograph: Supplied | Capital Alliance

A new hotel with Australia's largest rooftop pool is coming to Melbourne

Here's everything we know so far about the $340-million-dollar development

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Melburnians know that everything is better when you're sky-high; that's why we boast a plethora of rooftop barsrooftop cinemas and rooftop restaurants where you can feel like you're the king of the castle. During our city's balmy summers, the best place to be is poolside — and in just a few years, our fair city will be home to Australia's largest rooftop pool

Local developer and hotel owner Capital Alliance has partnered up with TFE Hotels, which is behind Brisbane's luxe Calile Hotel, for a $340-million-dollar mixed-use project that's set to land in the Docklands. Atop the two-tower, 15-storey development, there will be a 35-metre rooftop infinity pool boasting incredible views of the city. 

The towers will also house a day spa, restaurant and retail precinct, and a 1000-pax capacity event conference centre that offers 360-degree views of the city. The site is located at 28-38 Pearl River Road in Docklands and is set for completion in 2026.

If four years is too long of a wait for a rooftop pool sesh, then you can also check out the rooftop infinity pool at the Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, or the glass-bottomed rooftop pool at Adelphi Hotel.

ICYMI: A huge multi-sensory Frida Kahlo exhibition is coming to Australia this summer.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.