A new hotel with Australia's largest rooftop pool is coming to Melbourne

Here's everything we know so far about the $340-million-dollar development

Melburnians know that everything is better when you're sky-high; that's why we boast a plethora of rooftop bars, rooftop cinemas and rooftop restaurants where you can feel like you're the king of the castle. During our city's balmy summers, the best place to be is poolside — and in just a few years, our fair city will be home to Australia's largest rooftop pool.

Local developer and hotel owner Capital Alliance has partnered up with TFE Hotels, which is behind Brisbane's luxe Calile Hotel, for a $340-million-dollar mixed-use project that's set to land in the Docklands. Atop the two-tower, 15-storey development, there will be a 35-metre rooftop infinity pool boasting incredible views of the city.

The towers will also house a day spa, restaurant and retail precinct, and a 1000-pax capacity event conference centre that offers 360-degree views of the city. The site is located at 28-38 Pearl River Road in Docklands and is set for completion in 2026.

If four years is too long of a wait for a rooftop pool sesh, then you can also check out the rooftop infinity pool at the Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, or the glass-bottomed rooftop pool at Adelphi Hotel.