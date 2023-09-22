There's nothing we love more than a staycation at one of Melbourne's best hotels, or hitting the road to experience the most luxe regional accommodation in Victoria. But now that we've heard the news about the Calile Hotel in Brisbane landing on the World's 50 Best Hotels list, we're suddenly very interested in a cheeky visit to the Sunshine State.

The swanky hotel went up against some seriously luxe competition – we're talking resorts, chalets and even palaces (yes, really!) – to score 12th place on the global list. To say we're seriously impressed is putting it lightly.

While you might not immediately associate Brissie with luxury (no shade, guys), the Calile Hotel has made its mark since opening in 2018, drawing in well-heeled clientele from all over the world to the River City. There’s a lot to love about the Calile, with its distinct architecture that perfectly marries curved concrete with pops of tropical lushness. You’ll find a palm tree perched against sleek brickwork at every turn, courtesy of the genius design acumen of firm Richards and Spence. Not to mention that pool you would have seen on Instagram, or the Hellenika restaurant.

The top spot on the global list went to 18th-century villa Passalacqua in Moltrasio, which sits on the edge of Lake Como and sounds appropriately lush. Second place went to the Rosewood Hong Kong, which towers sky high in the hustle and bustle of Kowloon. Coming in third is the epic Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, which is known for offering peace amongst the non-stop action of the city.

Here’s the full top 10 from the World's 50 Best Hotels list:

Passalacqua, Moltrasio Rosewood Hong Kong Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River The Upper House, Hong Kong Aman Tokyo La Mamounia, Marrakech Soneva Fushi, Maldives One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta Four Seasons Firenze, Florence Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

If you want to spend a couple of summer nights booked in at the Calile, you'd better get in quick, because their vacancy rate is set to plummet now that it's considered up there with the best in the world. See the full World's 50 Best Hotels list, here.

