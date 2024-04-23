Breaking: The Weeknd has cancelled his Australian tour

After postponing due to “unforeseen circumstances”, the Starboy has officially scrapped all of his sold-out shows

Nooo! After months of confusion following the announcement in November last year that the Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”, it has just been revealed that the entire run of sold-out Aussie gigs have been cancelled.

The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) had been scheduled to play four epic shows at Marvel Stadium on December 1, 2, 4 and 5, 2023, with performances also confirmed in both Sydney and Brisbane. None of these will go ahead now, with Ticketek confirming that full refunds will be issued to all ticketholders

“Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled. All purchased tickets will receive a full refund,” reads a statement on the ticketing company’s website.

It’s expected that refunds will take approximately 30 days to appear in the accounts of ticketholders. And if the Weeknd does indeed decide to head Down Under again (c’mon, we gotta hold out hope), those people will be able to access a priority pre-sale purchase window for new tickets. If sitting in that stressful Ticketek waiting room is something you’d do all over again just to see the Starboy in real life, there’s a waitlist you can join here.

There’s been no word from the Weeknd himself regarding the Aussie cancellations, and he didn’t publicly comment on the initial postponement – so we’re not holding out hope for statement (or apology!).

All those tears you were saving for another day? Yep, it’s time to shed ‘em. We’ll keep you updated with new info as it comes in.

