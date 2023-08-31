Melbourne
Timeout

The Weeknd performing on stage.
Photograph: Supplied

The Weeknd Melbourne 2023 – here's what you need to know

The Weeknd is coming to Australia, and we're ready to be blinded by the lights

Liv Condous
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Contributor
Liv Condous
Is the Weeknd touring Australia in 2023?

Yep, it’s confirmed! After sell-out shows around the rest of the world and broken records at Wembley Stadium, the Weeknd has finally announced an Australian tour, including two shows in Melbourne. Here’s everything we know so far. 

When is the Weeknd coming to Melbourne?

The Weeknd is performing in Melbourne on Friday, December 1 and 2, 2023. Originally there was only one Melbourne show announced, but demand for tickets was so high during the first presale that another show was added. Phew! 

How much are the Weeknd tickets for Melbourne? 

All we know at the moment is that ticket prices will range from $102.87-$306.75, but prices may be subject to change. 

What stadium will the Weeknd play at in Melbourne? 

The Weeknd is playing at Marvel Stadium in Docklands, near the CBD. 

Where else is the Weeknd playing in Australia as part of the 2023 After Hours til Dawn tour?

In addition to his Melbourne show, the Weeknd is playing at Accor Stadium in Sydney on November 24 and 25 and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on November 20 and 21. 

When do the Weeknd tickets Melbourne go on sale in Australia?

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday September 1 at 10am. 

If you really want to increase your chances of seeing the Starboy live, there’s a heap of different pre-sales before the main public sale. These are the dates and times for them: 

Vodafone pre-sale: Friday August 25, 10am, to Tuesday August 29, 10pm. 

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday August, 10am to Friday September 1, 9am.

Binance/My Ticketek pre-sale: Thursday August 31, 10am to Friday September 1, 9am.

Foxtel Rewards pre-sale: Friday September 1, 10am. 

All times are AEST, and are relevant for Melbourne shows only. Keep reading below to find out how to register for each pre-sale.

How can I register for the Weeknd Melbourne tickets? 

The first round of tickets are up for grabs in the Vodafone pre-sale. This is available to all Vodafone customers, who will need to register on the Weeknd’s Vodafone ticketing page. This will give you a code to use on Ticketek’s website. 

The second round of pre-sale is with Live Nation. You have to be a registered member, but it’s free to join. You can sign up here

The third pre-sale is for My Ticketek members. Make sure you’re signed up (for free as well) here

The Foxtel Rewards pre-sale is the last one to open before the general public sale. Foxtel customers with a set top box can sign up for free to the Foxtel rewards program here

The fifth and final public sale can be accessed via the Ticketek website here

What’s the current setlist for the Weeknd tour? 

Want to know what you’re in for this concert? It’s looking like a whole lot of Dawn FM plus some classics like Save Your Tears, Die for You and Starboy. The songs slightly vary between shows but this is what the line-up is looking like: 

Dawn FM 
Take my Breath 
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire 
Hurricane 
The Hills
Kiss Land
Often 
Crew Love 
Starboy
House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls 
Heartless 
Low Life 
Reminder 
Party Monster 
Faith 
After Hours 
Out of Time 
I Feel It Coming 
Die For You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Wicked Games 
Call Out My Name 
The Knowing 
High For This
The Morning 
Save Your Tears 
Less Than Zero 
Blinding Lights 
Tears In The Rain 
Creepin’
Popular 
In Your Eyes
Moth To A Flame 

What are the VIP packages for the Weeknd in Australia? 

There are three VIP packages listed on the Ticketek website: the VIP Lounge Experience, the Golden Circle Early Entry Package, and the GA Early Entry Package. None of the packages include meeting the Weeknd but the inclusions range from access to a pre-show party, early entry and fan memorabilia. 

How many tickets can I buy at once to the Weeknd? 

If you’re getting tickets in the Vodafone, Live Nation or Binance/My Ticketek pre-sales, there’s a maximum of allocation of 10 tickets per person. If you’re buying tickets in the general public sale, there’s also a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction and if you’re after VIP tickets, there’s a max of six per person.

Who are the opening acts for the Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour in Australia? 

The Weeknd will be joined by special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

Keen to check out what other gigs are on in Melbourne? Here's our list of the best gigs on this month

