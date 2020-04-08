Daughter In Law and Mrs Singh are donating their takings to staff ineligible for government help

It's probably not traditional to order modern-Indian food for Easter, but we are Australia, and we are secular, multicultural and diverse. When it comes to food, there are no rules as to what we can enjoy and when. Are you not Jewish but want to enjoy a Shabbat dinner? Go ahead. Are you a bagelry that also dabbles with hot cross buns? No problem.

So, there should be absolutely no issues with enjoying a modern-Indian dinner this Easter, no matter your beliefs. The reason why we stress this is because Jessi Singh, owner of Daughter In Law and Mrs Singh, will be inviting all his staff who are international students or those who hold a temporary visa to work over the long weekend and divide the takings between them. This is because despite being the backbone of the hospitality industry, international students and temporary visa holders do not qualify for any government payments. Singh and his Australian staff believe it is the least they can do for the members of their team.

The crew will be doing everything from cooking to delivery and will be available to bring food to your door if you live within a 10-kilometre radius of the city.

Order online. You've never had a better excuse to sit on your couch and enjoy curry in front of the television.

Deliveries will all be curb-side to observe safe physical distancing.

