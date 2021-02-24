Fitzroy's latest multi-level venue has a rooftop bar, Japanese and Italian food

You get the best of all worlds at Hotel Fitzroy

Fitzroy’s latest three-storey venue to open is a Japanese-Italian concept by the brains behind Ichi Ni.

Hotel Fitzroy already housed Japanese-inspired restaurant Ichi Ni Nana Izakaya on the ground floor but has expanded to include a 150-seater modern Italian eatery, lounge and bar, Cappo Sociale, on the first level, and a rooftop bar on the second floor with meals and views of the city.

The building’s bones previously accommodated the Old Colonial Inn since its inception in 1854 and the team have worked towards bringing the venue back to life in a modern context.

Its public bar and outdoor dining area are set to open on the ground floor in mid-2021, but the venue also boasts five outdoor, weather-proof spaces and terraces, a salumi bar at Cappo, plus a bottle shop and pantry. You could practically live here if you needed to.

The duo behind Ichi Ni Paul Adamo and Jake Sofo (Ichi Ni Nana, Ichi Ni Izakaya and formerly the Espy, Chevron Nightclub, Ichi Ichi Ku) are embracing their Italian heritage with the creation of Cappo Sociale.

Here you will experience a full Italian spread with a salumi bar on offer, traditional pizzas, homemade pasta and risottos, and a selection of large mains all ideal for sharing.

Executive chef Maurizio Esposito (Cecconi’s, Il Bacaro, Esposito at Toofeys, Stokehouse, Donovans, Otto) has experience working in Michelin-star restaurants and will be joined by sous chef Alberto Vitassovich from Liguria, Italy, with six years’ experience in Michelin-star restaurants and in baking and proofing 72-hour maturation pizza dough.

Both bars on the first and second level are fully stocked with local and Italian wines, craft and bottled beers and classic cocktails and house cocktails like the Italian Job which combines Italicus, Tanqueray, yuzu, ginger syrup and ginger beer.

Hotel Fitzroy is located at 127 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy and is open every day from 5pm until late. Bookings for Cappo Sociale are now open via the website and takeaway is available too. Ichi Ni Nana Izakaya is accepting reservations via its website plus takeaway as well.