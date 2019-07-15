Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Get your fill of agave on World Tequila Day
News / Bars & Pubs

Get your fill of agave on World Tequila Day

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday July 15 2019, 2:30pm

Taquito Carloton
Photograph: Supplied

World Chocolate Day, World Fried Chicken Day, World Doughnut Day... are these really a thing? Probably not, but World Tequila Day is upon us, and despite it being Dry July for some, we appreciate any day that encourages us to go out, try something new and get a damn fine Margarita (we also encourage responsible consumption of alcohol, but you do you). 

The very good folks from Tromba Tequila (the Australian-owned and run tequila brand based in Jalisco) are getting together with some of Melbourne's best Mexican restaurants to bring you the classic 'drink-and-a-snack' concept, all based around the humble Margarita. On July 24, head to one of these venues to get yourself a hump-day helper for a mere $18:

Bodega Underground: A house Margarita and street corn with spiced chipotle mayo and queso cotija

Mesa Verde: Jala-pina Margarita matched to a charred pineapple and pork belly taco

Mamasita: Strawberry Margarita with anticuchos (meat on sticks)

Taquito: Margarita and a house-made squid ink tortilla filled with BBQ squid

Want something more substantial? Elwood Bathers is putting on a full-blown, three-course tequila dinner where you'll be able to meet Mr Tromba (Jason Pitt) himself over a three-course Mexican dinner matched to Tromba-based cocktails for $90. Think ceviche with leche de tigre matched with a Tommy's Margarita, slow-roast pork shoulder with mole verde and churros with chocolate paired with an Old Fashioned built off Tromba Anjeo. Contact the restaurant directly to make a booking.

July 24, stick it in your diary and don't forget to charge your phone. The world is your tequila-soused oyster.

Need more drinks? Check out these hot cocktails. Want a change of scenery? Head to one of these wine bars.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Ho

Jess Ho is intolerant to most things but believes you must tolerate the intolerable. She dislikes long walks on the beach (actually, beaches in general), romantic movies, sunny-day picnics and pigeons. You can usually find her standing in a corner being a curmudgeon. She used to have Twitter but stopped using it when they allowed more than 140 characters.