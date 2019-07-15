Get your fill of agave on World Tequila Day

World Chocolate Day, World Fried Chicken Day, World Doughnut Day... are these really a thing? Probably not, but World Tequila Day is upon us, and despite it being Dry July for some, we appreciate any day that encourages us to go out, try something new and get a damn fine Margarita (we also encourage responsible consumption of alcohol, but you do you).

The very good folks from Tromba Tequila (the Australian-owned and run tequila brand based in Jalisco) are getting together with some of Melbourne's best Mexican restaurants to bring you the classic 'drink-and-a-snack' concept, all based around the humble Margarita. On July 24, head to one of these venues to get yourself a hump-day helper for a mere $18:

Bodega Underground: A house Margarita and street corn with spiced chipotle mayo and queso cotija

Mesa Verde: Jala-pina Margarita matched to a charred pineapple and pork belly taco

Mamasita: Strawberry Margarita with anticuchos (meat on sticks)

Taquito: Margarita and a house-made squid ink tortilla filled with BBQ squid

Want something more substantial? Elwood Bathers is putting on a full-blown, three-course tequila dinner where you'll be able to meet Mr Tromba (Jason Pitt) himself over a three-course Mexican dinner matched to Tromba-based cocktails for $90. Think ceviche with leche de tigre matched with a Tommy's Margarita, slow-roast pork shoulder with mole verde and churros with chocolate paired with an Old Fashioned built off Tromba Anjeo. Contact the restaurant directly to make a booking.

July 24, stick it in your diary and don't forget to charge your phone. The world is your tequila-soused oyster.