Heads up: the weather forecast for Christmas Day is here

And dare we say, it might be a pleasant surprise?

Written by
Eliza Campbell
It's only December 8 but the summer is already shaping up to be a wet one (gracias La Niña). But in a very un-Melbourne turn of events, the forecast for Christmas day might actually facilitate some warm-weather festivities this year. 

According to AccuWeather's forecast, Melburnian's can expect a sunny December 25th, with a top of 24 degrees and a low of 13. Clear blue skies are expected – perfect for al fresco Christmas lunches, beach cricket, chilled bevs and general lazing around. 

The BOM releases its seven-day forecast each Wednesday, so check here on December 19th for an even more accurate prediction. 

Love red wine but not a fan of lukewarm cabernet on a hot summer day? Check out our beginner's guide to chilled reds and how to pair them at Christmas.

