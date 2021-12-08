Heads up: the weather forecast for Christmas Day is here

And dare we say, it might be a pleasant surprise?

It's only December 8 but the summer is already shaping up to be a wet one (gracias La Niña). But in a very un-Melbourne turn of events, the forecast for Christmas day might actually facilitate some warm-weather festivities this year.

According to AccuWeather's forecast, Melburnian's can expect a sunny December 25th, with a top of 24 degrees and a low of 13. Clear blue skies are expected – perfect for al fresco Christmas lunches, beach cricket, chilled bevs and general lazing around.

The BOM releases its seven-day forecast each Wednesday, so check here on December 19th for an even more accurate prediction.

