There's no shortage of things to love about Christmas. From beautiful light displays to festive markets and delicious feasts to shopping for a real Christmas tree, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year. But one of the most crucial tasks in the lead up to the big day is getting your wish list to Santa. But this year, it's easier than ever.

If you’re keen to get in touch with the big, bearded man this festive season, calling from one of the 14,500 Telstra payphones that punctuate pavements across Australia is a super simple approach.

From now until December 24, dialling # HO HO HO (#464646) from any Telstra payphone will connect you with Santa Claus – who is ready to answer any burning questions you might have related to Christmas.*

Part of the motivation behind Telstra's Santa Claus payphone hotline was to teach kids how to use a payphone – the street-side devices which, though a bit antiquated in 2023, can really come in handy when you’ve lost your mobile (or need to get in touch with Mr Claus).

The service will be running until December 24 – plenty of time to submit your wish list to the man himself and triple check on Rudolph’s treat preference.

*The omniscience of Santa is yet to be verified – he may not be able to confirm or deny whether your cousin’s new girlfriend will be bringing her terrible pav to the table this year.



